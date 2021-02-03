READERS’ LETTERS: Delivery of Covid-19 vaccine is at best lamentable

Sir, – The delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine throughout Scotland to date can at best be described as lamentable and at worst pathetic.

When considered in association with a hospital long in gestation and not fit for purpose, and drug deaths at an all-time high through self-admitted failure, how can the current Scottish Government be deemed competent in matters of health?

The perception is of a Scottish Government health team swamped by events beyond a level of competence which they possess.

They can spin the bottle hoping it points in shifting the blame to anyone but themselves, but eventually the bottle will land pointing at those who ultimately bear the responsibility.

A letter of criticism certainly, but that will not prevent me from wishing the Scottish Government God speed in stepping up to the mark.

It is what our citizens expect and demand.

Councillor Ron Sturrock.

Montrose and District.

Entitled to our democracy

Sir, – I refer to Monday’s letter by Peter McCormack – ‘Abolish Holyrood and revert to Scotland Office system’.

In Mr McCormack’s letter he raises several good points but unfortunately he appears to be operating behind the curve, as most of the points he raised have been answered by politicians, Business for Scotland, and various economists.

All political parties in Scotland – even the Tories –agree Holyrood has been of great benefit to the governance of Scotland and the UK.

However, there are people on the extreme right of politics who would love to abolish Holyrood and democracy. Perhaps Mr McCormack should reflect on such a statement before he becomes associated with such distasteful people. Or is it he is just unhappy that the last 20 polls suggest support for independence is over 50% and the only way to check that is by abolishing democracy in Scotland?

We all have to bow to the democratic process – and it is a process, not a one-time event. Talk of abolishing that process is dangerous ground to tread.

Bryan Auchterlonie.

Bluebell Cottage,

Perth.

Put recovery ahead of independence

Sir, – Time was when the cause for Scottish independence was, for some, a romantic dream. However, as the political momentum has accelerated it is in danger of turning into a mean-spirited, divisive nightmare.

As the world has been engulfed in a global pandemic, many mistakes have been made and many tragedies have unfolded, but the need for kindness and friendly relations has never been greater.

100,000+ Covid-19 deaths are a blot on the whole of the UK and need to be regarded with contrition and compassion. Turning the virus round and getting life and the economy back to normal is surely our overwhelming priority.

The UK Government has shown a lack of understanding or respect for devolution. The Scottish Government has expended energy on a complicated plan for a probably illegal referendum.

Yet, British science has helped deliver an effective vaccine at record speed. In addition, the UK has procured large quantities of a variety of vaccines which are being allocated proportionately and fairly across the UK.

The combined resources of the whole of the UK have provided funding on a previously unimaginable scale to support furlough and provide businesses with grants and loans to survive.

It is time to put recovery first.

Rosemary Bruce.

North-East Liberal Democrats,

Torphins,

Banchory.

Surely time to reopen primaries?

Sir, – Now that research in Norway has found “minimal child-to-child and child-to-adult transmission in primary schools”, isn’t it high time we reopened ours?

Educational deficits can and should be made up for by summer schooling, but the awful damage to kids’ mental health will be long-lasting.

George Morton.

Hudson Road,

Rosyth.