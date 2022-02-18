Photographer’s childhood memories of St Andrews inspire new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Photographer’s childhood memories of St Andrews inspire new book

By Kate Brown
February 18 2022, 10.00am Updated: February 18 2022, 10.03am
Fergus Wilkie’s childhood memories of running across the iconic West Sands in St Andrews have never left him.

The lure of this historic town has always been strong for the photographer.

It was these happy, nostalgic memories that eventually led Fergus back to the Sands in 2015, when he upped sticks to St Andrews from London.

A few years after his return, Fergus began developing a new photography book to show that this old town is still full of life.

With the ancient castle ruins and the world’s oldest golf course, St Andrews could seem like a relic – but Fergus says that’s not all the town’s about.

He said: “St Andrews is a living, breathing place, it’s a vibrant place. I want to give people snapshots of the life that still exists here.

“It might make a nice memento one day – to show how people looked at the time.”

St Andrews Photographs includes 137 new images of the town although the project wasn’t planned to be a book from the beginning.

“Initially I just started taking photos,” he said.

“I wanted to show the town in the best light.

“I’ve always brought a human element into my photography, and so I wanted to do the same for St Andrews.

“That’s what brings this old town to life again – showing how it is used and experienced by people now.”

Fergus said St Andrews is somewhere that has always held a special place in his heart given his own family’s strong connections to the golf town.

Just days after World War Two ended, his father began studying physics at St Andrews University.

His father’s fondness for the town was what brought him back as a married man, with younger Fergus and his siblings in tow.

Fergus said: “My father grew up in Buckhaven, but moved to England as an adult.

“That’s where I grew up.

“I spent a lot of time in St Andrews as a kid, attending the Lammas Fair and running around on the Sands.

“It’s a place of good memories for me.

“But coming back to St Andrews felt like a homecoming for me.

“I’ve spent so much time here that I feel like an honorary Fifer.”

Fergus also attributes his honorary status as a Fifer to his surname, Wilkie.

He said: “There are a few Fife artists who share the name, so I do feel a connection to it.”

One such artist was David Wilkie, the painter from Pitlessie who was appointed Royal Limner for Scotland – the Court Painter for King George IV.

Wilkie was sometimes known as the “people’s painter”.

Fergus’ new book is a culmination of his entire career.

Starting as a photographer and picture editor for the Financial Times, he later became a freelance photographer when its picture desk closed.

As a freelancer he did a mix of business portraits and scenic shots, which influenced his shots of St Andrews.

He then spent some time working in the Caribbean where he edited and assembled several photography books.

Then he decided it was time to do a book of his own.

He said: “It’s been quite a liberating experience, being in control of everything for once.

“It’s not just been about delivering a brief, or helping someone with the edit.

“I’ve been able to create something on my own terms.”

Fergus narrowed down the 137 chosen photographs from a collection of thousands.

He described knowing which ones to choose as instinctive.

“You just know,” he said.

“You want something that’s different. Something that gives a new perspective to the viewer.”

Beginning in 2019, the project has taken him two and a half years to complete – although not every aspect of the town has been captured.

He said: “There are no captions in the book, so the photographs had to stand up on their own. I didn’t just want to include images for the sake of it.”

The photographs in Fergus’ book run into one another, taking its viewer on a west-to-east journey through the town.

Beginning at the West Sands, it journeys through the golf course, the bustling high street, the university buildings, and ends at the East Harbour.

Fergus noted the changes across the town since his last visit.

He said: “There’s a lot of new architecture, but it fits in with the older stuff quite well.

“There’s a nice combination of history and modernity.”

  • Fergus Wilkie’s photography book, St Andrews Photographs, is out now at www.fototank.com.

