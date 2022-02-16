Kingdom come: The bus companies that kept Fife moving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kingdom come: The bus companies that kept Fife moving

By Kate Brown
February 16 2022, 11.45am
Post Thumbnail

In an area where bus travel made everyday life possible, it’s no surprise that Fife has seen an increase in the nostalgia people have for its old lifeline.

Fife bus enthusiasts are working hard to showcase the county’s long-standing history with this essential form of travel.

The Scottish Vintage Bus Museum, near Dunfermline, is the largest bus museum in the UK – with 180 buses on the site.

Potentially the largest bus museum in the world, its sheds are full with reminders of a bygone era.

Eddie Taylor, head guide and trustee for the museum, described what it would’ve been like as a Fife bus driver in the ’60s.

He said: “It was hard work. You had three pedals on the floor, and a manual gearbox – it wasn’t automatic, like it is now.

“You had to manually change gears at all the different bus stops. I would know – I did it!”

An Alexander bus from the 1960s. Photo: James R Smith.

Fife’s buses in the 1960s were owned by “Alexanders”.

Alexanders’ Motor Services became W. Alexander & Sons Ltd in 1924.

After taking over from the trams in 1947, the Scottish bus company became the largest bus operator in Scotland and the UK before it was split up in 1961.

The company’s services operated from Glasgow and Oban in the south west, to Aberdeen and Forres in the north-east.

Buses were used for all sorts of journeys around Fife in the '70s, including by the Fife Friendship Group to support their communities.
Buses were used for all sorts of journeys around Fife in the '70s, including by the Fife Friendship Group to support their communities.

This huge geographical area made management difficult, and so in 1961, three separate operating units were opened in Fife, Falkirk, and Aberdeen.

The Fife branch of Alexander’s could be found in Kirkcaldy, and its once famous blue buses adopted a bright red and yellow paint job instead.

The Forth Road Bridge opened in 1964 and Alexander’s Fife began operating a service to Edinburgh.

Also at this time, manual gearboxes were replaced by semi-automatic ones.

Kirkcaldy High Street was once the host of all sorts of traffic - including the old buses.
Kirkcaldy High Street was once the host of all sorts of traffic – including the old buses.

Mr Taylor remembers that the 1960s was also a time when “one-man operation” was introduced for the first time.

He said: “There used to be a separate conductor to give you your ticket. Now, the driver does everything himself. That way of working started in the ’60s too.”

Each of the buses were also regulated so that they were all a maximum of 10m in length.

Mr Taylor added: “You don’t see that now – they’re massive!”

By the 1980s, ticket conductors were a thing of the past.
By the 1980s, ticket conductors were a thing of the past.

As part of a re-branding exercise by the Scottish Transport Group in 1978, Alexander Fife was renamed Fife Scottish.

Bus services in Britain were changed from public bodies to private companies in 1985.

As a result of the deregulation of bus services, a further reorganisation of the Scottish Bus Group occurred in 1985 and the three units became five.

This included Fife Scottish Omnibuses Ltd.

Fife buses in the 1980s.
An example of Fife buses in the 1980s.

Of the five original Scottish Bus Group subsidiaries, Fife Scottish was the only company to survive the reorganisation intact.

Some Fife Scottish vehicles sported “Best Bus In The Kingdom” slogans, playing on Fife’s proud history of once being a separate kingdom.

Fife Scottish concentrated on protecting its home market, rather than trying to compete with the dominant operators in the cities of Dundee and Edinburgh.

Rennie’s of Dunfermline were the first challengers to Fife Scottish; however, the strongest competition came from local coach firm Moffat & Williamson.

Stagecoach buses at Glenrothes Bus Station in 1993.
Stagecoach buses at Glenrothes Bus Station in 1993.

Moffat & Williamson built up a substantial network of services throughout much of Fife, mirroring the larger operator’s network.

A “bus war” broke out across the region, and vehicles from both operators could be seen nose to tail on services such as that between Dundee and St Andrews.

Fife’s passenger base seemed loyal, however, and Moffat and Williamson scaled back its operations.

Fife Scottish once again reigned over transport in the kingdom – a position it still holds today.

Tayport FC arrive back in Tayport on a Fife bus after playing in the final of the Scottish Junior Cup in 1993.

In July 1991 Fife Scottish was purchased by Stagecoach for £9.1m.

The red and cream livery was replaced by the Stagecoach corporate look of red, blue and orange stripes on a white background.

Now part of Stagecoach East Scotland, the company trades as ‘Stagecoach in Fife’.

