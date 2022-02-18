Obituary: Lochee butcher Brian MacDonald was famed for his black pudding wrap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brian MacDonald, who operated MacDonald and Son Butchers in Lochee for 50 years, has died aged 74.

His father, David, had founded the business in 1935 and Brian drove forward its expansion into new markets.

Over the years he won contracts to supply restaurants and hotels and had a long-term supply deal with the then Sunblest bakery in Dundee.

Vision

He was known as a innovator who developed new products for his shop and built strong relationships with its customers.

MacDonald and Son was also well known for supplying polony, black pudding and lorne sausage to hot-food takeaways across Dundee.

Brian Robb MacDonald was born in Dundee in December 1947 to David and Annie MacDonad.

Drive

His father, who was born in 1911, had spent part of his childhood bedridden through polio but this experience gave him the impetus to succeed in business.

He opened his first shop in Logie Street, Dundee, opposite the cemetery, in 1935. The business later relocated to larger premises in Lochee High Street before settling at its current location.

Brian was educated at Logie School and then Harris Academy where he captained its hockey side.

Business

He left school at 15 and went straight into the family business, working with his father.

Brian’s son David, who followed him into the business before emigrating to Australia where he runs a butcher’s shop in Sydney said: “My father really drove the business forward and made it what it is today.

“He was an adaptable sales person, a real people person who was good at securing contracts.”

The business was famed for pork and black pudding sausage, black pudding wrap and meat loaf, items which Brian made himself to strict recipes.

Marriage

In the late 1970s, he met his future wife, Bett, who managed a jeweller shop, and they married at Lochee Church in 1980.

They couple had two children, David and Julie, and five grandchildren.

After David left university he worked in the family business before emigrating to Australia where he runs David’s Larder The Authentic Scottish Butcher.

His sister Julie also joined the firm which she runs together with her husband Bobby Schofield.

Hobbies

Away from work, Brian’s main interest was shooting and he used to spend many weekends in the highlands, often with his son.

“He shot pheasants but it was mainly deer,” said David. “It was not just the shooting that interested him. He loved the outdoors and he loved watching the deer.

“His pastime took him way to places like Glenmore and laterally Glen Dye, near Cairn o’ Mount, to surround himself with breathtaking scenery “

Some of the venison was used in wild boar and venison sausage for sale in the shop, or venison burgers.

Brian was very passionate with his business, offering the best service to his customers.

He always believed and abided by his fathers moto: “He served to serve again.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.