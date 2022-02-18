Obituary: Lochee butcher Brian MacDonald was famed for his black pudding wrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Lochee butcher Brian MacDonald was famed for his black pudding wrap

By Chris Ferguson
February 18 2022, 10.30am Updated: February 18 2022, 11.20am
Brian MacDonald.
Brian MacDonald.

Brian MacDonald, who operated MacDonald and Son Butchers in Lochee for 50 years, has died aged 74.

His father, David, had founded the business in 1935 and Brian drove forward its expansion into new markets.

Over the years he won contracts to supply restaurants and hotels and had a long-term supply deal with the then Sunblest bakery in Dundee.

Vision

He was known as a innovator who developed new products for his shop and built strong relationships with its customers.

MacDonald and Son was also well known for supplying polony, black pudding and lorne sausage to hot-food takeaways across Dundee.

Brian Robb MacDonald was born in Dundee in December 1947 to David and Annie MacDonad.

Drive

His father, who was born in 1911, had spent part of his childhood bedridden through polio but this experience gave him the impetus to succeed in business.

He opened his first shop in Logie Street, Dundee, opposite the cemetery, in 1935. The business later relocated to larger premises in Lochee High Street before settling at its current location.

Brian was educated at Logie School and then Harris Academy where he captained its hockey side.

Business

He left school at 15 and went straight into the family business, working with his father.

Brian’s son David, who followed him into the business before emigrating to Australia where he runs a butcher’s shop in Sydney said: “My father really drove the business forward and made it what it is today.

“He was an adaptable sales person, a real people person who was good at securing contracts.”

The business was famed for pork and black pudding sausage, black pudding wrap and meat loaf, items which Brian made himself to strict recipes.

Marriage

In the late 1970s, he met his future wife, Bett, who managed a jeweller shop, and they married at Lochee Church in 1980.

They couple had two children, David and Julie, and five grandchildren.

After David left university he worked in the family business before emigrating to Australia where he runs David’s Larder The Authentic Scottish Butcher.

His sister Julie also joined the firm which she runs together with her husband Bobby Schofield.

Hobbies

Away from work, Brian’s main interest was shooting and he used to spend many weekends in the highlands, often with his son.

“He shot pheasants but it was mainly deer,” said David. “It was not just the shooting that interested him. He loved the outdoors and he loved watching the deer.

“His pastime took him way to places like Glenmore and laterally Glen Dye, near Cairn o’ Mount, to surround himself with breathtaking scenery “

Some of the venison was used in wild boar and venison sausage for sale in the shop, or venison burgers.

Brian was very passionate with his business, offering the best service to his customers.
He always believed and abided by his fathers moto: “He served to serve again.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

