3am eternal: DJ Hot Ice relives Tayside’s club scene in the ’80s By Kate Brown April 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 20 2022, 3.10pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dundee music Past Times More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times Jim McLean called Borussia win Dundee United’s ‘best ever’ – and Brian Clough agreed April 21 2022 Past Times Ron Dixon was mercurial Dundee FC owner who decided to buy the club during poker game April 19 2022 Premium Content Past Times From pariah to gay icon to pariah again — how one Stonehaven emigrant is remembered in Canada April 18 2022 More from The Courier No ‘beer gardens or barbecues’ for spitting Perth teen who attacked two police officers Former Dundee star Julian Speroni to join Claudio Caniggia as part of Cammy Kerr testimonial celebrations Inside Property: 5 of the best apartments in Tayside and Fife Cyber attacks are on the rise – what does it mean for Scotland? In Partnership with Fife College Growers search for solutions to nematode threat Dangerous driver banned from road after high-speed police chase in battered van Premium Content