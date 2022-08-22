Dundee murderer Andrew Hunter was man of ‘exceptional depravity’ who strangled wife with dog lead Dundee social worker Andrew Hunter strangled his pregnant wife Lynda with the lead of her pet collie Shep then concealed her body in a wood. By Graeme Strachan August 22 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 22 2022, 10.43am 0 comments Andrew Hunter murdered pregnant wife Lynda. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Andrew Hunter dundee Past Times Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times In pictures: How Kirkton High became Baldragon Academy... then rubble 0 Would a double-decker road crossing on stumps of old Tay Rail Bridge have worked? 1 How pop star Darius Campbell Danesh touched hearts of his Dundee fans 0 Were you taught to dance at Lochee's Star Ballroom by Dundee’s Fred and Ginger? 1 There's been a movie! When DCI Jim Taggart opened the Dundee Odeon in 1993 0 The King's Dundee links: Elvis Presley's missing false tooth and Tayside football family ties 0 Forgotten pictures tell story of Dundee's dramatic win over Rangers - and that fedora 0 By the seaside... these images of Arbroath Bathing Pool are sure to stir some… 1 Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre at 100 - from silent movies to Snow Patrol 0 How schoolboy's injury set Pat Liney on path to becoming Dundee's league-winning goalkeeper 0 More from The Courier Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart 0 St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters
Conversation