When the Bell Rock Lighthouse fire left keepers trapped with waters rising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

When the Bell Rock Lighthouse fire left keepers trapped with waters rising

Three men were rescued from the Bell Rock lighthouse 35 years ago after a fierce blaze left them trapped on the tiny island in raging seas.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
September 2 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 2 2022, 11.30am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.

Three men were rescued from the Bell Rock lighthouse 35 years ago after a fierce blaze left them trapped on the tiny island in raging seas.

A fuel pipe had overflowed inside the building on September 3 1987, 12 miles off Arbroath, and, as the gas was on in the kitchen, the fumes ignited.

The kitchen was gutted and the light room and control room were extensively damaged, but the lower floors only suffered smoke damage.

Lighthouse keeper James Mackay and assistant keepers Richard Nixon and Alistair MacDonald were midway through a two-week spell on the rock.

The Bell Rock lighthouse following the fire on September 3 1987.
The Bell Rock lighthouse following the fire on September 3 1987.

They were looking after the lighthouse, which was in the process of being automated.

The fire broke out around 10am.

The flames quickly spread to their sleeping accommodation.

The three men realised they could do nothing and hurried downstairs while throwing combustible and flammable material from a window on the way down.

Lighthouse keepers called for help as tide rose

Mr Mackay salvaged a small portable phone before escaping below to the treacherous stretch of red sandstone which is visible for only small periods around low water.

The men attempted to contact the Northern Lighthouse Board in Edinburgh to raise the alarm as a flow tide threatened to swamp what little dry land there was.

The lighthouse was well alight behind them.

There was no going back.

The damage to the lighthouse could be seen from the helicopter that rescued the three men.
The damage to the lighthouse could be seen from the helicopter that rescued the three men.

Weak batteries on their telephone made initial contact difficult and they started to fear they would be forced to take to the sea in an emergency life raft.

They finally succeeded in getting through to Edinburgh.

How would they be rescued?

Helicopters were frequently used to convey the lighthouse keepers to the island but landings were made at low tide when a small helipad was exposed.

With water covering the pad, the three men were instead winched aboard by a Wessex helicopter from the now-defunct search and rescue unit at RAF Leuchars.

The Arbroath lifeboat Shoreline, with her eight crew, was sent to provide back-up.

Richard Nixon, James MacKay and Alistair MacDonald are pictured after being rescued.
Richard Nixon, James MacKay and Alistair MacDonald after being rescued.

Fortunately, the three keepers were unhurt.

The fire was left to burn itself out.

Mr Nixon said: “Once the kitchen caught, the bedrooms seemed to go as well, and we made our way to the foot of the lighthouse.

“When we were in the helicopter we could see the lantern was still burning, windows were broken and the tower was brown with smoke.”

Mr MacDonald said he was sure the actions taken by the men in closing hatches and windows on the way down had saved the lighthouse from more severe damage.

The main firefighting equipment was actually above the seat of the fire.

Mr MacDonald said: “There is breathing apparatus on the lighthouse, but it is perhaps just as well that we could not reach it.

“If we had felt compelled to fight the fire any further, someone might have been hurt.”

Second mate missed his 40th birthday because of Bell Rock Lighthouse fire

The structure of the building was still sound despite fire ripping through the lighthouse, and it was luckily a question of only repairing rather than rebuilding.

Buoy-laying vessel the MV Pole Star was scrambled to ensure the Bell Rock was sufficiently marked with temporary light while the lighthouse was out of commission.

Alan Provan was the second mate on Pole Star, which arrived from Stromness, and he missed his 40th birthday celebrations because of the Bell Rock fire!

He told me: “We were alongside NLB Pier in Stromness and September 3 1987 was my 40th birthday and a few of us were all set for a night up the road to celebrate.

“Word was received by the depot to make ready a north and a south cardinal light buoy and we were set to load them with moorings and sail as soon as possible.

“That meant no birthday party!

“We must have sailed mid-afternoon for the Bell Rock from Stromness and first thing the next morning, with decent sea conditions, we laid the two buoys.

“The next day we returned with a fireman and police officer on board who went up to the tower where they found the fire had burned itself out.

“We sailed back to the Bell Rock on September 5 with personnel from the Northern Lighthouse Board, to land them so they could assess the damage.

“We were lucky with conditions as we managed to stay much longer than usual.

“Did I ever get my 40th birthday party?

“I don’t think so!”

Keeping seafarers safe since 1811

The value of the light was demonstrated when it was blacked out during two world wars, which led to the spectacular wreck of the 10,800-tonne HMS Argyll in 1915.

UK coastal lighthouses were ordered to shut down their beacon signals for fear of German U-boats gaining naval and military intelligence.

In the North Sea, the armoured six-year-old HMS Argyll, a Type 23 Duke-class frigate, patrolled the areas of the Forth and Tay firths and, in poor winter conditions, an attempt was made to contact the Bell Rock to request an emergency signal.

However, the lighthouse was without wireless equipment and the vessel ran aground on the structure’s reef and foundered with serious damage to the hull.

Alec Crawford and Charlie Butterworth stand beside some of the remains of HMS Argyll which washed up in 1980.

In a frantic attempt to evacuate the crew, two destroyers, HMS Hornet and Jackal, raced to the scene and rescued the full complement without loss of life.

Valuable naval equipment such as the six-inch guns were retrieved and a salvage crew then sank the Argyll with explosive charges.

The incident was not made public for several years for security reasons and, in 1970, the vessel’s propellers were recovered.

In the years which followed, the wreck of the Argyll was rated as diveable and is used in exercises by naval underwater teams and enthusiasts.

More like this:

SS Uganda: Epic rescue mission to save cruise ship which got stuck in the River Tay

The ambitious crossing plan from Dundee to Fife – under the River Tay

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
Do you remember Duncan Ferguson's overhead kick for Scotland - or do you just…
0
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
When Kirriemuir firm's Peter Pan Scotch Oats reigned supreme as the breakfast of champions
0
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
Dundee's grief showed Princess Diana was the queen of people's broken hearts
1
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from the…
0
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
Beechwood is burning: When gangs and vandals ruled streets of Dundee estate
1
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
EXCLUSIVE: What watching Ivano Bonetti's star-studded Dundee team taught Celtic legend Martin O'Neill
0
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
Are you in these old pictures from Ochil Tower School?
0
St Andrews author: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
International Dog Day: Fond memories of four-legged friends across Tayside and Fife
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
The fierce fire left three men stranded on the rock in 1987.
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings