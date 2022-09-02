Dundee pupil Elsie Mills, 15, becomes first to receive our new Courier Gold Star award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee pupil Elsie Mills, 15, becomes first to receive our new Courier Gold Star award

By Sheanne Mulholland
September 2 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 2 2022, 10.29am
Our first Gold Star goes to Elsie Mills, from Harris Academy, Dundee.
Our first Gold Star goes to Elsie Mills, from Harris Academy, Dundee.

Dundee pupil Elsie Mills has been awarded our first Courier Gold Star award for her valuable work within school and the wider community.

The Harris Academy pupil, 15, is one of six digital ambassadors within the school who helped students, teachers and parents get to grips with a new piece of software to track homework.

Through this role she also filmed and edited video footage of lessons to help pupils make subject choices.

A hardworking student in class, Elsie also supports the wider community outwith school, through volunteering at her local Brownies and at a Young Engineers club.

And during lockdown, Elsie made beads of courage for the neonatal unit at Ninewells Hospital – a string of beads for each sick child to take home with them after a treatment.

She also baked for her family and friends, delivering her baked goodies by bicycle, and continues to bake regularly for her teachers, once making tablet for the whole school staff at parents evening.

Harris Academy pupil Elsie Mills has won one of our first Gold Star awards.

Her kind efforts have not gone unnoticed as Elsie has now been awarded our first ever Courier Gold Star award, which celebrates youngsters’ achievements.

Elsie, who is in S4 and lives in the west end of Dundee, said: “It feels great, I’m so happy that my teachers have recognised what I have done.

“I just want to make people happy. My dad is a teacher so I know how hard they work and I want them to feel appreciated.”

Who nominated Elsie?

Elsie was nominated for our Gold Star award by Kelly MacDonald, the school’s depute head teacher.

Mrs MacDonald said: “The reason why I nominated Elsie was not just for what she has done as a digital ambassador but also for what she does outside of school.

“She’s so keen to help, she’s just a lovely young person.”

Elsie won the Birnam prize – her school house prize – last year in recognition of all the good work she does, on top of working hard in class.

Kelly MacDonald, deputy head teacher of Harris Academy, and Elsie Mills with her Gold Star award.

Mrs MacDonald added: “Elsie’s core values are in line with the school’s core values.

“She’s parts of the Harris Academy community, not just in school but in the wider community as well and that’s what we stand for here at Harris.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

LAUNCHING SOON: Show someone they’re special by nominating them for a Courier Gold Star

