Dundee pupil Elsie Mills, 15, becomes first to receive our new Courier Gold Star award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee pupil Elsie Mills has been awarded our first Courier Gold Star award for her valuable work within school and the wider community.

The Harris Academy pupil, 15, is one of six digital ambassadors within the school who helped students, teachers and parents get to grips with a new piece of software to track homework.

Through this role she also filmed and edited video footage of lessons to help pupils make subject choices.

A hardworking student in class, Elsie also supports the wider community outwith school, through volunteering at her local Brownies and at a Young Engineers club.

And during lockdown, Elsie made beads of courage for the neonatal unit at Ninewells Hospital – a string of beads for each sick child to take home with them after a treatment.

She also baked for her family and friends, delivering her baked goodies by bicycle, and continues to bake regularly for her teachers, once making tablet for the whole school staff at parents evening.

Her kind efforts have not gone unnoticed as Elsie has now been awarded our first ever Courier Gold Star award, which celebrates youngsters’ achievements.

Elsie, who is in S4 and lives in the west end of Dundee, said: “It feels great, I’m so happy that my teachers have recognised what I have done.

“I just want to make people happy. My dad is a teacher so I know how hard they work and I want them to feel appreciated.”

Who nominated Elsie?

Elsie was nominated for our Gold Star award by Kelly MacDonald, the school’s depute head teacher.

Mrs MacDonald said: “The reason why I nominated Elsie was not just for what she has done as a digital ambassador but also for what she does outside of school.

“She’s so keen to help, she’s just a lovely young person.”

Elsie won the Birnam prize – her school house prize – last year in recognition of all the good work she does, on top of working hard in class.

Mrs MacDonald added: “Elsie’s core values are in line with the school’s core values.

“She’s parts of the Harris Academy community, not just in school but in the wider community as well and that’s what we stand for here at Harris.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.