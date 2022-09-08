Memories of a forgotten war: Search for relatives of Korean war victims By Neil Drysdale September 8 2022, 11.45am 0 comments Hundreds of British troops are buried in the UN cemetery in Busan in South Korea. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0 In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0 James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the… 0 Fife archaeology: Hopes that latest dig will 'sharpen dates' for East Lomond hill fort 0 A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our… 0 The Queen's childhood: Meet the young girl who made sandcastles at Glamis and loved… 0 In pictures: The night Braeview Academy went up in flames 0 Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle Ian Campbell: Hall of fame honour for late Dunfermline wrestler who stole show on… Michael Colliery pit disaster: 55 years on from the darkest day in Fife’s mining… 0 More from The Courier Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0 In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0
Conversation