World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country

By Kirstie Waterston
February 22 2023, 6.00am
Members of Carnoustie Brownies pictured in 1992. Image: DC Thomson
Members of Carnoustie Brownies pictured in 1992. Image: DC Thomson

Founded for spirited girls who refused to accept scouting was for boys only, Girlguiding has played a role in the lives of girls across Courier Country for generations.

Many former members will remember their pledge to do “one good turn a day” and recall their promise to help other people.

Others may have fond – or not so fond – memories of times spent camping under canvas in the great outdoors in all weathers.

On World Thinking Day today, Girl Guides, Brownies and Scouts across the world will come together to celebrate the Girlguiding movement’s rich history and celebrate its achievements.

The date was chosen because it was the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the scout and guide movement, and his wife Olave, the first Chief Guide of Britain.

On the 97th World Thinking Day, we take a look back at the achievements and fun had by Brownies and Guides across Courier Country.

This group of girls and leaders were looking smart ahead of the Dundee Girl Guides’ Annual General Meeting at Dundee University in 1975.

Attending, back from left, Dorothy Drummond; county commissioner Mrs Thomson; deputy Scottish chief commissioner The Honorable Mrs Corsar, and former county commissioner Mrs Fallon.

Posing in the front row were Helen Taylor, Pamela Smith and Linda Keatch.

Brownies are well-known for their kind nature, for being good citizens and positive role models.

It’s no surprise that this group helped fundraise for the appeal to purchase a body scanner for Ninewells Hospital in the mid 1980s by filling Smartie tubes with coins.

The Brownies helped Elisabeth Souter, chairwoman of the Tayside Body Scanner Appeal, celebrate reaching the £450,000 mark alongside campaign mascot Korky the Cat.

There was huge cause for celebration in 1985 when the Girlguiding movement celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Founded in 1910, members recalled the important contributions Girlguiding made to society in the 20th Century.

Brownies, Guides and Rangers in Dundee came together to mark the milestone occasion.

Some of the Guides from Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross who had a whale of a time during a two-week adventure fortnight in Sweden in 1987.

The girls had one week of hospitality with their Swedish counterparts in Vedum, and a rigorous week under canvas learning the art of survival.

Exchanging cultures, the Scots contingent hosted a St Andrew’s night, a Burns Night, Halloween and Hogmanay for their Scandinavian hosts.

Catriona Reid was the centre of attention at William Street Hall, Newport, in October 1990 when she was presented with her Trefoil Award.

District commissioner Moira Lawson handed over the special certificate as assistant guider Margaret McNicol, young leader Paula Graham and Guide leader Mrs Douglas looked on.

These happy wee faces belonged to the 1st and 11th Arbroath Brownies who had just put on a winning singing performance at the Arbroath Music Festival in March 1992.

The youngsters were in fine voice for the four-day festival which took place at the town’s Webster Theatre.

Fintry Girl Guides certainly achieved their good turn for the day when they helped clean up after football fans at Tannadice in April 1992.

The litter-pick was arranged to mark the end of National Spring Clean Week’s ‘Get a Grip On Litter’ campaign.

These beaming Brownies were appealing for new Guiders to help run their Girlguiding units in October 1996 – and who could say no to these cheerful faces?

The youngsters were pleading for volunteers to step up because healthy numbers of Rainbows, Brownies and Guides were not being matched by a suitable ratio of adult helpers.

It’s a constant problem that plagues youth organisations up and down the country, but Carnoustie was particularly struggling in the late ’90s.

The Courier comment section urged people to get involved, saying: “It seems strange that some parents are apparently keen for their children to participate – providing someone else is in charg. Talking grandly about community values doesn’t mean a thing if actions are not suited to words.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented