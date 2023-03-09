Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue

Perth Leisure Pool has been used by generations of swimmers since opening in July 1988. Dive in and take a look back at the pool's past.
By Graeme Strachan
March 9 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 9 2023, 9.37am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
The King's Theatre: Will there be another act in the storied life of Dundee…
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
The Coca-Cola bottling plant was the Real Thing for Dundee's youngsters
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
'I owe my life to a lazy sparky!', says former Fife coal miner as…
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
How Angus sandstone came to be used in building The Vatican

Most Read

1
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
Perth Leisure Pool has been a popular destination for people from all over Scotland since it opened in 1988.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented