‘Aladdin’s cave’ Dundee cycle shop Nicholson’s slipped into first gear in 1949

Nicholson’s Cycle Centre rose from humble beginnings to serve successive generations of families throughout Dundee.

Jack Nicholson was one of Dundee’s best competitive cyclists and was crowned Dundee District best all-rounder in 1940.

Big Nic, as he was known, was a member of Dundee Thistle Cycling Club.

Initially cyclists relied on the local shops, such as Pat Reilly on the Perth Road, and Dave Lindsay on Victoria Road, which was the biggest in town.

Jack was eventually called up for wartime service as an RAF wireless operator in 1943.

The end of the war in 1945 brought with it a revised passion for cycling.

Jack bought a bike business at 15 Arbroath Road, on the junction of Robertson Street.

He started the business the day after he wed Irene in August 1949.

Irene shared Jack’s interest in cycling and they used to go on holiday and would think nothing of covering 100 miles a day on a tandem.

Jack employed only one mechanic.

In those days catering for club cycling was Jack’s forte.

There were about a dozen clubs in Dundee and district with about 400 or 500 active members and Jack was able to tap into a captive audience.

Nicholson’s became a mecca for cyclists

Keen riders always used to go to out-of-town events.

“If we fancied doing an event in Aberdeen, we would ride up there on the Saturday, spend the night in the YMCA, compete on the Sunday morning, and cycle back to Dundee the same day,” said Jack.

“There were times when you were hardly fit for work on the Monday.

“Still, we had some adventures and plenty of laughs.”

Jack was selling brands such as The Flying Scot, Bob Jackson, Falcon and Raleigh.

Nicholson’s became a mecca for both serious and recreational bikers and before long the Arbroath Road shop became too cramped.

The business relocated to its current site at 2 Forfar Road in Stobswell in 1975 when the must-have bike of the decade was the Raleigh Chopper.

Inspired by drag-cars and motorcycles, the Chopper embodied rebellion and freedom, and brought a taste of cool Americana to the playgrounds of Dundee.

With its high-rise handlebars and unique wedge-shaped frame, the Chopper was unlike any bike around and topped Christmas lists for a decade.

The price would have been around £36.

Jack predicted BMX craze in the 1980s

The shop became a Raleigh Service Centre in 1982 and the link up helped the business share in the cycle giant’s success when the BMX arrived.

Nicholson’s was stocked with BMX bikes and clothing.

Jack was keeping his finger on the pulse and predicted BMX would take off when he spoke to the Evening Telegraph in November 1982.

“All that is holding the sport back is the absence of a suitable track,” he said.

“We are however trying to gain support for a track, as there is a demand already, and we are expecting a substantial increase after Christmas.”

Jack was right.

The following month E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial landed in UK cinemas and the chase scene ignited a BMX craze that influenced a generation.

For those magical few years, BMX was everywhere and meant everything.

The bikes were a must-have, like the red and black Halfords Turbo, which cost £120.

Jack was rushed off his feet.

Working alongside him in the shop in December 1982 was Jack’s son-in-law Bryn Williams and Jack’s daughter Margaret.

A BMX track was opened for youngsters in Fintry to race their BMXs at Finlathen Park in April 1984 and featured various humps and bumps.

A second BMX track was constructed in South Road in Charleston where Nicholson’s organised race meetings in November 1984.

Many would meet to learn new tricks.

Jack stepped back from the shop in 1987

Jack spoke about combining business with pleasure and the changes he witnessed in an interview with the Sporting Post in June 1986.

“I’ve seen youngsters who come into the shop grow up and progress from BMX to conventional racers,” he said.

“Then they become club men, and within a year or so being able to return times for 25, 50 and 100 miles which would have won events in my young day.

“That’s down to better bikes, better coaching methods and better opportunities.

“Standards for cyclists have gone on improving, and as a fanatic for the sport I’m delighted to see it.”

BMX bikes for sale in 1986 at Nicholson’s included the Raleigh Styler at £79.50, Raleigh Ultra Bunter at £92.50 and Raleigh Blazer for kids at £35.50.

Jack retired in 1987.

Son-in-law Bryn and daughter Margaret carried on.

Each week there seemed to be something different for sale.

Bicycles, tandems, unicycles – Nicholson’s stocked the lot in 1989.

There was a trend for mountain bikes in the 1990s and the Christmas club gave customers the chance to pay up the cost with a £10 deposit.

It was hugely popular.

A 30-page glossy brochure and price list was available to help choose.

“If you can’t get it at Nicholson’s, you won’t get it anywhere,” was the motto.

Aladdin’s Cave ambience at Forfar Road

A Courier advertising feature in 1994 marked 45 years in business and stated Bryn and Margaret were taking great pride in maintaining the family tradition.

It read: “Quality of product, good service at point of sale and subsequent back up, plus sensible, realistic prices – such could be described as the Nicholson identity profile.

“Whilst all at Nicholson’s are looking forward to the challenges the future will bring, they intend to keep that special ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ ambience which is the hallmark of the centre.

“Bryn and Margaret have always counted themselves fortunate in the staff they employ.

“Susan Sime, for instance, has been on the staff for eight years, and is an expert on cycle clothing and specialist and junior cycles.

“You can always count too, on Mark Griffin, who’s been with Nicholson’s since schooldays and began employment in 1986.”

Then there was senior mechanic Derek Storrs, who joined the business in 1977 and was recognised as one of Scotland’s leading wheel builders.

He was described as a “real fund of knowledge”.

The business has been put up for sale

There were more than 130 models in the Raleigh cycle range at Nicholson’s in 1994.

A part of the appeal to customers was the ability to provide a bike within the hour.

This was because the warehouse was stocked with 700 cycles at any given time.

Even if they don’t have a particular model in stock, Nicholson’s would promise customers it could be delivered from Raleigh within 24 hours.

The success story that started in 1949 went from strength to strength.

The shop has spent the following three decades trading in the same place – within sight of Morgan Academy where Jack Nicholson spent his school days.

Bryn and Margaret still run the business with the help of son-in-law Colin Murray.

The finish line is in sight for the Nicholson family.

The couple set the wheels in motion for retirement and put the Forfar Road shop on the market.

Whatever the next destination is for these famous premises, it’s been quite a journey.