Shock plan to slash 22 early years posts from Angus P1 classrooms

Angus Council will debate an emergency motion this week calling for a consultation on proposals to pull Early Years Practitioner posts from local primaries.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus education chiefs are being urged to halt plans to cut more than 20 staff from primary one classrooms within weeks.

One councillor says the impact of removing 22 Early Years Practitioners (EYPs) “cannot be understated”.

Arbroath Independent Lois Speed has submitted an emergency motion on the issue to this week’s full Angus Council meeting.

The councillor has slammed the plan to pull EYPs from P1 settings from the start of the new term.

She is demanding education director Kelly McIntosh halts the idea before the summer holidays.

And Ms Speed wants the cloud of uncertainty to be removed from P1 EYPs for the next school year.

EYPs provide ‘additional help’

“There are currently 22 P1 EYP’s at schools where need is greatest amongst our youngest citizens for additional help in their learning,” said the Arbroath East and Lunan member.

“The P1 EYP’s give the children the additional support they need to learn and, among other things, use play pedagogy as a tool to assist in their learning development.

“The decision to withdraw P1 EYP’s from schools for the forthcoming academic session has not been subject to consultation.

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.
Councillor Lois Speed has lodged the EYP motion with this week's full council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“In my view, the impact of removing this support from some of our youngest citizens cannot be understated.”

She wants to see the plan immediately halted.

Ms Speed says it should remain at current levels for the 2024/25 academic year.

“A full and comprehensive consultation should be undertaken to consider the value and future provision of Early Years Practitioners in Angus primary one classes.”

The motion asks for the council’s exceptional cost pressure reserve fund to pay for the exercise.

The EYP plan follows parents’ anger over the closure of a highly-rated rural facility.

Eassie Early Years nursery, which runs out of Eassie Primary School, will close on June 27.

Angus Council says it is no longer able to provide capacity for the nursery in the school.

The nursery received “very good” ratings in three out of four areas after an inspection in May 2023.

Angus Council has been asked for comment.

Conversation