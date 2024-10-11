When Billy met Dundee – how the city by the Tay fell in love with the Big Yin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

When Billy met Dundee – how the city by the Tay fell in love with the Big Yin

Billy Connolly performed at the Caird Hall for the final time 10 years ago. We look back at how the Big Yin made Dundee laugh - on and off the stage. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Billy Connolly poses for a photo with fans while in Dundee on his charity run in 1980.
Billy Connolly in Dundee collecting money and friends on his charity run in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

There never has and never will be anyone quite like Billy Connolly.

The Big Yin appeared countless times at the Caird Hall during the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s and left audiences weeping with laughter.

His last performance at the venue took place in October 2014.

He developed a great love for Dundee.

He didn’t just visit the city for his own gigs but would support charity events including fundraising to build the Dundee Rep Theatre.

Tickets for Billy Connolly’s first headline show cost £1

Connolly has spent decades keeping audiences entertained since his first foray into showbusiness at the Stag’s Head in Carnoustie in July 1962.

He paid his dues playing the banjo in smoky folk clubs before his talent for telling witty stories in the Glaswegian fashion was rapidly assuming prominence.

The release of his Solo Concert LP in January 1974 made the national charts and suddenly Connolly’s jokes and songs were being repeated everywhere.

Connolly appeared at the Caird Hall in January 1975.

The Evening Telegraph described him as “Scotland’s newest comedy star”.

James Harris from Larg’s music shop in Whitehall Street organised the shows.

Tickets were priced £1.75, £1.50 and £1.

a young Billy Connolly holding a guitar
Billy Connolly with his guitar in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

He performed over two nights to 5,000 people.

“We’ve had sell-out concerts before but never two in succession,” said Mr Harris.

“We tried to get him to do a third show to cater for the demand.

“But his schedule was too tight.”

What Evening Telegraph said about the Big Yin…

But they must have been a hard bunch to please at the Evening Telegraph.

Here’s what our reviewer said.

“Seeing and hearing Billy Connolly in the Caird Hall was an experience.

“So, of course, is being hit by a bus or falling into a sewage tank.

“And it would be easy to weave comparisons with such incidents into a write-up of the show.

“Into his act he brought a lot of words which have had generations of schoolboys sniggering the first time they used them.

“Yet, there was no doubt this big, long-haired chap in what looked like a polka dot pyjama suit had energy, audience appeal and talent.

“His songs and patter concerned mostly wine-drinkers, football rowdies and similar yoboes who have been the life-blood of Glasgow comedians since the days when the Clyde was a muddy ditch.

“It was maybe significant that the most effective things he did were simple pieces like a little acting bit about a drunk at a football match and his song about welly boots.”

The Courier, meanwhile, said he “came, he got wired in, and he conquered”.

Billy Connolly in his banana boots on stage in Dundee in 1975.
Billy Connolly in his banana boots on stage in Dundee in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

But what did the Big Yin think of the response to his shows?

“This is fantastic,” he said.

“This is the fourth time I’ve been at the Caird Hall, but I’ve always been a supporting artiste before.

“I’d have been glad to do a third show but I’ve concerts to do in England next week.

“But I’d love to do another one, maybe in the summer.”

Parkinson appearance changed everything

A few weeks later, on the night of February 15, his debut appearance on Michael Parkinson’s chat show was broadcast and he became a household name.

Connolly was now riding the crest of a wave but didn’t forget his Dundee fans.

He returned to the Caird Hall in September 1975 and performed over two nights with shows at 6.30pm and 9pm and tickets £2.25, £2, £1.75 and £1.50.

Connolly became a regular visitor to the city.

After supporting Elton John in the States in 1976, he announced his biggest tour to date with the Caird Hall in June 1977 among 49 performances across the UK.

He then brought his Edinburgh Fringe play to Dundee in September 1977.

When Hair Was Long And Time Was Short opened to a capacity audience at Dudhope Church in Lochee Road, which was at that time home to Dundee Rep.

People were turned away because it was so popular.

Have you heard the one about the Big Yin and the chip butties?

Connolly did his bit to help when it became increasingly apparent the Rep had to be rehoused and Dundee University offered a site at Tay Square.

The cost of the new theatre was £1 million with £200,000 raised by public appeal.

Connolly was among those who answered the call-to-arms.

Billy Connolly before the William McGonagall show at the Angus Hotel in Dundee
Billy Connolly before the William McGonagall show at the Angus. Image: DC Thomson.

He performed a William McGonagall supper at Dundee’s Angus Hotel in January 1980 for 500 people, which he described as one of the funniest nights of his life.

The meal had a Dundee theme.

Diners were served Clepington consommé, Tay whale cutlet (Arbroath Smokie) and Dudhope Diane (roast beef) as well as Broughty Ferry tea (coffee).

At the end of the night Connolly invited the stragglers to the lounge of the Angus where he surprised everyone with a chip butty from the Deep Sea Restaurant.

A can of McEwan’s Export at Old Steeple

Connolly returned to Dundee in August 1980 on his 218-mile cycle from Glasgow to Inverness to raise £10,000 for the Variety Club of Great Britain.

He arrived from Perth and staged a mock collapse outside the City Churches in front of hundreds of fans before being greeted by Lord Provost James Gowans.

Billy Connolly, lying beside his bike as people look on, stages a mock collapse on his arrival in Dundee.
Billy Connolly stages a mock collapse on his arrival in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Connolly looked up at the people taking up a vantage point at the top of the Old Steeple and shouted: “Haw, you aerosol vandals!

“Who painted that clock on that bonny building?”

The Big Yin then relaxed with a cigarette and a can of McEwan’s Export.

He signed autographs before a trip to Halfords on the High Street for spare parts.

The Big Yin makes a stop at Colin Ramsay's travel agency in Dundee in 1980.
The Big Yin makes a stop at Colin Ramsay’s travel agency in Dundee in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

A fundraising concert for the Variety Club took place in the evening at the Angus.

Fife accordionist Jimmy Shand topped the bill and Connolly rounded off the evening.

He conducted a prize draw that turned into a show in itself.

Connolly returned to these parts in March 1981.

He performed to 600 people at the Bonar Hall to raise money for Dundee Rep.

Dundee nurses walked out Billy Connolly’s 1982 show

Connolly was then back at the Caird Hall in December 1982.

Not everyone was happy, though.

His performance prompted a walk-out after 20 minutes from 12 nurses from Kings Cross Hospital who were left “totally sickened by his filth”.

One phoned The Courier to complain and said he went “right over the score”.

She said: “In addition there were quite a few youngsters in the audience who should never have been exposed to such explicit filth at their age.

“When I came out I complained to the police at the door about what I regarded as pornography being portrayed on stage in front of children.

“It was terrible – the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Crowds greet Billy Connolly as he opens the new premises in Dundee.
Crowds greeted Billy Connolly when he opened the new Dundee premises. Image: DC Thomson.

In November 1985 he opened the Dundee Resources Centre for the Unemployed in Hilltown before a concert in aid of the Live Aid appeal at the Caird Hall.

He was back at the Caird Hall in October 1988 and was a national treasure by the time he returned in February 1994 while filming a travelogue for BBC Scotland.

He performed a straight reading of McGonagall’s The Tay Bridge Disaster at the top of Dundee Law for the programme where he was beset by a blizzard.

Big Yin finds perfect way to bow out in 2014

The sold-out shows continued throughout the 1990s and 2000s before Parkinson’s changed his life and eventually forced him to retire from stand-up comedy.

His Caird Hall swansong was two nights on his High Horse Tour in October 2014 where the Big Yin typically managed to steal the show 24 hours before bowing out.

A smiling Big Yin sits outside with water in the background
Billy Connolly has been entertaining audiences for six decades. Image: Supplied.

Former Caird Hall manager Susan Gillan has never forgotten the special moment.

“The night before his show, Jake Bugg was appearing and Billy came along with his daughter,” she said.

“I got them discreetly seated in the balcony, got back downstairs and the fire alarm was activated.

“It was a full evacuation.

“By the time I got back to the balcony for Billy, the house lights were up full and instead of leaving the building the standing stalls audience were applauding Billy.”

It was a case of big love for the Big Yin – and the perfect example of how much Dundee adores Billy Connolly.

More from Past Times

Michael Alexander (second left) with members of his Scottish family and members of the Polish Kulesa family, including bride, groom and bride's parents, at the September 2024 wedding reception in Poland. Image: Michael Alexander
MICHAEL ALEXANDER: My journey from Fife to Poland in search of my refugee grandad's…
Collessie's Dragon's Teeth formed part of the Scottish Command Line, Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How Collessie’s Dragon’s Teeth tell the story of Fife’s Second World War invasion fears
2
Youngsters enjoying a DMRC display at John Menzies in Dundee in May 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Celebrating 75 years of Dundee Model Railway Club
a man sits on a cart drawn by a horse as car follows them down a Dundee street
From local star Paddy to national icon Red Rum - pictures of horses in…
Carnegie College students outside Dunfermline Abbey in 2009.
Fife College is the gift from Andrew Carnegie that's still giving students a start…
Michael Marra and The Bread was a winning combination. Image: DC Thomson.
The Bread was the Dundee bar that served up Michael Marra with its pub…
6
A smiling Fabian Caballero is mobbed by his Dundee FC team-mates as he celebrates his last-minute goal against Kilmarnock in October 2002.
Fabian Caballero was gifted No7 Dundee fans took to their hearts and honoured in…
Moby and Tony Cochrane
The Dundee landmark Moby was drawn to during stay in city tenement - and…
Castleroy mansion house standing at the summit of Broughty Ferry in 1929. Image: DC Thomson.
The rise and fall of the Broughty Ferry mansion with a window for each…
youngsters around a table at a charity garage sale
Jumpers for goalposts and conkers - Dundee's youngsters at play through the years

Conversation