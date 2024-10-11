Council planning delays cost Dundee car company £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council planning delays cost Dundee car company £1m

Company directors said they were "really pleased" despite the profit drop

By Paul Malik
The Barnetts Toyota and Lexus car showrooms in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The owners of Dundee’s Barnetts car showrooms took a million-pound hit after council planning restrictions delayed the opening of their Toyota and Lexus dealerships.

Eastern Western Motor Group (EWMG) had a pre-tax profit of £14 million to the end of December 2023, down by almost £6m compared to the year before.

This was in part due to being unable to open the doors of its newly built car salesrooms in Dundee on time and “bizarre conditions” placed on the buildings by Dundee City Council.

The 41-day delay cost the group £1m, directors told The Courier.

Increased costs across the industry, including interest rate hikes and inflationary pressures, also attributed to the drop. Administration costs increased by £8m, directors added.

Despite this, company directors said they were pleased with how the year had gone, with expectations in 2024 the firm will break £1billion in takings.

Eastern Western profits hit by council delay

EWMG is part of Eastern Holdings (EHL), which posted a pre-tax profit of £18.9m to December 31 2023.

This was, similarly, down by £6m on the year previous.

Keith Duncan, EWMG managing director, said: “The board were really pleased with the results, with turnover up c. 6% to £858 million despite a change to how new Mercedes-Benz passenger cars are sold.

“The turnover for new MB cars now sits with Mercedes-Benz UK.

“This removed some £50-£60 million in turnover, which before the changes would have been EHL turnover.

“When we remove the cost of sale from our turnover, we produced an increase in gross profit versus 2022.

“The entire industry suffered from significant increases in costs in 2023, with wage inflation, general inflationary pressures and interest costs driving admin costs up and net profits down, despite increased turnover and gross profit.

Keith Duncan, Eastern Western group managing director. Image: Supplied

“Interest costs alone increased by 80% for EHL, up to around £2.3m on 2022. Overall admin costs were up nearly £8m year-on-year.

“There were some exceptional, one off increases in costs, brought about by opening new businesses and incurring significant cost before producing any income from these new businesses.

“The new Toyota, Lexus and Car Deal Warehouse businesses at Dunsinane Avenue were stopped from opening by Dundee City Council despite there being a full team employed to run the new sites. This delay cost EHL over £1m

“The net effect of this saw net profit before tax (PBT) of £18.9m, down from £24.9m in 2022.

“The board and I were pleased with this result, given the inflationary head winds, interest burden and when we compare to similar businesses across our industry.

Plans for expansion

The company employs more than 250 across Dundee and Perth and there are plans for expansion in Courier Country in 2025.

Barnetts took on the Honda franchise in Dundee in September, after West End in Broughty Ferry had operated it for 44 years. They also took on the Perth Honda franchise on the motor mile.

Keith added: “EWMG now runs eleven businesses in Dundee and Perth, with plans for further expansion in the area.

“We just completed the purchase of West End Honda and Perth Honda in September, with both businesses trading under the Barnetts brand following the purchase of Barnetts Motor Group in 2018.

“Eastern Western expects to see its turnover exceed £1 billion in 2024-25 and now has around 50 businesses under its control from around 40 locations across Scotland.

“EWMG employ over 1,600 staff with around 250 of those jobs in Tayside.”

Conversation