Billy Connolly, a motor show and the marathon – Dundee had a busy 1985

These photographs capture life in Dundee in 1985.

It was a notably cold year overall with frequent frosts and snowfalls.

Cold days need warm hearts.

Dundonians were raising money and giving generous support following a £1.5m public appeal to fund the first CAT scanner for Ninewells Hospital.

The CAT scanner would stop patients having to travel 60-80 miles.

Dundee also supported the Live Aid appeal on behalf of famine-stricken Ethiopians.

Bob Geldof organised the fundraising concerts in London and Philadelphia.

But how many people remember Lochee Live Aid?

The event took place at Lochee United’s Thomson Park ground with 2,500 fans and 22 bands including headline act Strawberry Switchblade.

The money raised was presented to comedian Billy Connolly in November after he performed at the Caird Hall to 2,680 fans in aid of the Live Aid appeal.

It was also the year where Back to the Future catapulted a young Michael J Fox to global stardom in a DeLorean, and EastEnders was shown for the first time.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Tayside Body Scanner Appeal

A bucket collection for the Tayside Body Scanner Appeal took place at Tannadice Park before the Dundee United match against Aberdeen.

Tayside Health Board could not provide a scanner due to budget cuts but gave the £1.5m appeal its support and a financial commitment of £250,000.

The money would cover the cost of the scanner and running expenses for 10 years.

Dundee High School

Some of the girls from the team of 12 from the High School of Dundee who won the Scottish final of Energy Study UK, which was organised by British Gas.

The competition was based on energy conservation.

The pupils had to design a computer programme and a project on energy.

In the photograph are Gill Scott, Susan Guild, Kirsty Hutchison, Roslyn McGrory, Tracy Sullivan, Suzanne Low, Julie McLean and Fiona Cameron.

Dundee Rockets

Dundee Rockets owner Tom Stewart and forward Roy Halpin line up alongside Lord Provost Tom Mitchell and organisers of the Sport Goofy tournament.

Halpin set up the Sport Goofy international youth tournament in 1984, featuring nine under-16 teams from England, Scotland, USA, Germany and the Netherlands.

Why was it named after the Disney character?

Camperdown Park

Easter egg winners at Camperdown Park in April 1985.

The six youngsters were attending the Easter Sunday celebrations where there was the usual fun for all the family including games and competitions.

Carnival rides, arts and crafts, face painting and the obligatory egg hunt have always been popular with families at Camperdown Park.

Dundee Rep

Dundee Rep held a youth theatre workshop in April 1985.

Associate Director Alan Lyddiard led the workshop during the Easter break, which was attended by young people from throughout Tayside and Fife.

Alan worked alongside Taggart actor Robert Robertson at Dundee Rep.

Code-a-bike ’85

Police constables John Davie and Eric Jeffrey with some youngsters who took their bikes along to the “Code-a-bike ’85” scheme in Dundee.

The owners’ postcodes were stamped on over 1,000 to hasten identification and prevent the bikes stockpiling in the lost property department.

Such was the scheme’s success that it was repeated in 1986.

Dundee Marathon

April showers were in full flow as runners from across the country headed to the city to compete in the Dundee Marathon in April 1985.

Marathon winner Murray McNaught completed the course in two hours, 20 minutes.

The Dundee Marathon became an annual and colourful fixture until 1991 when the ninth and final edition took place when the city marked its 800th anniversary.

Keiller Centre

Betty White’s fish shop can be seen in this busy scene at the Keiller Centre.

You were never short of somewhere to go for fresh meat or fruit and veg in the Keiller Centre – or even some novelty rubbers from the newsagent for the kids.

Another highlight for many was a trip to ScoopaMarket, which had barrel-loads of Bombay mix, nuts, dried fruit, flour and the famous gumballs.

Tay Tandem Club

Members of the Tay Tandem Club took part in a sponsored cycle to Tentsmuir that was sponsored by Tay Cycle Action.

What made it so special was that a lot of the participants were blind.

The club used the sponsored cycle as their very first outing.

Dundee Motor Show

Visitors inspect vehicles at the Dundee Motor Show in May 1985.

The annual event organised by the Claverhouse Rotary Club took place at the Dunsinane Industrial Estate on the Saturday and Sunday.

There was something for two, three and four-wheeler fans including Sir Clive Sinclair’s C5, which could be driven on the roads without a licence, insurance or tax.

Riverside Park

The American Fall Guys in action at Riverside Park in May 1985.

Seven Americans made up the team, which performed breath-taking stunts including balancing a car on two wheels and a ramp-to-ramp car leap.

They were touring Britain over six months with 140 dates.

Dundee Airport

Security checks before a Manchester flight at Dundee Airport in June 1985.

The air link between Dundee and Manchester started in 1980 following investment of £500,000 in a new runway and terminal building.

Services in 1985 also included flights to Birmingham and London.

Fountain nightclub

The Fountain sold the 1980s dream after luring in Dundonians with an irresistible mix of cheap drinks, pounding chart music and the best light show in Scotland.

Disaster struck on June 25 1985 when fire completely gutted the building.

It reopened in April 1986 following repairs and improvements which cost £160,000.

Judo Club members

Dundee YMCA Judo Club members show off their trophies in June 1985.

