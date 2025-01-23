Billy Connolly, a motor show and the marathon – Dundee had a busy 1985

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Billy Connolly, a motor show and the marathon – Dundee had a busy 1985

These time warp photographs show people and places in Dundee in 1985 - can you spot anyone you know? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Billy Connolly receives the Lochee Live Aid cheque in 1985.
Billy Connolly receives the Lochee Live Aid cheque in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

These photographs capture life in Dundee in 1985.

It was a notably cold year overall with frequent frosts and snowfalls.

Cold days need warm hearts.

Dundonians were raising money and giving generous support following a £1.5m public appeal to fund the first CAT scanner for Ninewells Hospital.

The CAT scanner would stop patients having to travel 60-80 miles.

Dundee also supported the Live Aid appeal on behalf of famine-stricken Ethiopians.

Bob Geldof organised the fundraising concerts in London and Philadelphia.

But how many people remember Lochee Live Aid?

The event took place at Lochee United’s Thomson Park ground with 2,500 fans and 22 bands including headline act Strawberry Switchblade.

The money raised was presented to comedian Billy Connolly in November after he performed at the Caird Hall to 2,680 fans in aid of the Live Aid appeal.

It was also the year where Back to the Future catapulted a young Michael J Fox to global stardom in a DeLorean, and EastEnders was shown for the first time.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Tayside Body Scanner Appeal

Posing for a picture are some of the helpers who collected the money at Tannadice Park.
Some of the helpers who collected the money at Tannadice Park. Image: DC Thomson.

A bucket collection for the Tayside Body Scanner Appeal took place at Tannadice Park before the Dundee United match against Aberdeen.

Tayside Health Board could not provide a scanner due to budget cuts but gave the £1.5m appeal its support and a financial commitment of £250,000.

The money would cover the cost of the scanner and running expenses for 10 years.

Dundee High School

Smiling pupils from the school's winning team.
Smiling faces from the winning team. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the girls from the team of 12 from the High School of Dundee who won the Scottish final of Energy Study UK, which was organised by British Gas.

The competition was based on energy conservation.

The pupils had to design a computer programme and a project on energy.

In the photograph are Gill Scott, Susan Guild, Kirsty Hutchison, Roslyn McGrory, Tracy Sullivan, Suzanne Low, Julie McLean and Fiona Cameron.

Dundee Rockets

Dundee Rockets owner Tom Stewart and forward Roy Halpin line up alongside Lord Provost Tom Mitchell and organisers of the Sport Goofy tournament.
Tom Mitchell with Tom Stewart and Roy Halpin in April 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Rockets owner Tom Stewart and forward Roy Halpin line up alongside Lord Provost Tom Mitchell and organisers of the Sport Goofy tournament.

Halpin set up the Sport Goofy international youth tournament in 1984, featuring nine under-16 teams from England, Scotland, USA, Germany and the Netherlands.

Why was it named after the Disney character?

Camperdown Park

The children who won Easter eggs and other prizes.
The children who won Easter eggs and other prizes. Image: DC Thomson.

Easter egg winners at Camperdown Park in April 1985.

The six youngsters were attending the Easter Sunday celebrations where there was the usual fun for all the family including games and competitions.

Carnival rides, arts and crafts, face painting and the obligatory egg hunt have always been popular with families at Camperdown Park.

Dundee Rep

Alan Lyddiard gets his message across at the theatre workshop.
Alan Lyddiard gets his message across at the workshop. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Rep held a youth theatre workshop in April 1985.

Associate Director Alan Lyddiard led the workshop during the Easter break, which was attended by young people from throughout Tayside and Fife.

Alan worked alongside Taggart actor Robert Robertson at Dundee Rep.

Code-a-bike ’85

Police constables John Davie and Eric Jeffrey with some youngsters who took their bikes along to the "Code-a-bike '85" scheme in Dundee.
Youngsters queuing up with bikes in April 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Police constables John Davie and Eric Jeffrey with some youngsters who took their bikes along to the “Code-a-bike ’85” scheme in Dundee.

The owners’ postcodes were stamped on over 1,000 to hasten identification and prevent the bikes stockpiling in the lost property department.

Such was the scheme’s success that it was repeated in 1986.

Dundee Marathon

Spectators at High Street brave the rain to watch the runners. Image: DC Thomson.
Spectators at High Street brave the rain to watch the runners. Image: DC Thomson.

April showers were in full flow as runners from across the country headed to the city to compete in the Dundee Marathon in April 1985.

Marathon winner Murray McNaught completed the course in two hours, 20 minutes.

The Dundee Marathon became an annual and colourful fixture until 1991 when the ninth and final edition took place when the city marked its 800th anniversary.

Keiller Centre

Shoppers in the Keiller Centre in Dundee in May 1985.
Shoppers in the Keiller Centre in May 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Betty White’s fish shop can be seen in this busy scene at the Keiller Centre.

You were never short of somewhere to go for fresh meat or fruit and veg in the Keiller Centre – or even some novelty rubbers from the newsagent for the kids.

Another highlight for many was a trip to ScoopaMarket, which had barrel-loads of Bombay mix, nuts, dried fruit, flour and the famous gumballs.

Tay Tandem Club

Members of the Tay Tandem Club beside their bikes
Tay Cycle Action sponsored cycle to Tentsmuir in May 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of the Tay Tandem Club took part in a sponsored cycle to Tentsmuir that was sponsored by Tay Cycle Action.

What made it so special was that a lot of the participants were blind.

The club used the sponsored cycle as their very first outing.

Dundee Motor Show

Visitors inspect vehicles at the Dundee Motor Show in May 1985.
Dundee Motor Show at the Caird Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

Visitors inspect vehicles at the Dundee Motor Show in May 1985.

The annual event organised by the Claverhouse Rotary Club took place at the Dunsinane Industrial Estate on the Saturday and Sunday.

There was something for two, three and four-wheeler fans including Sir Clive Sinclair’s C5, which could be driven on the roads without a licence, insurance or tax.

Riverside Park

a stunt rider jumps on his bike through the flames
Stunt riding through the flames at the 90-minute show. Image: DC Thomson.

The American Fall Guys in action at Riverside Park in May 1985.

Seven Americans made up the team, which performed breath-taking stunts including balancing a car on two wheels and a ramp-to-ramp car leap.

They were touring Britain over six months with 140 dates.

Dundee Airport

Passengers have their luggage checked by Group 4 staff at Dundee Airport in June 1985.
Passengers have their luggage checked by Group 4 staff. Image: DC Thomson.

Security checks before a Manchester flight at Dundee Airport in June 1985.

The air link between Dundee and Manchester started in 1980 following investment of £500,000 in a new runway and terminal building.

Services in 1985 also included flights to Birmingham and London.

Fountain nightclub

Firemen inspect the charred interior of the former Fountain disco.
Firemen inspect the interior of the former Fountain disco. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fountain sold the 1980s dream after luring in Dundonians with an irresistible mix of cheap drinks, pounding chart music and the best light show in Scotland.

Disaster struck on June 25 1985 when fire completely gutted the building.

It reopened in April 1986 following repairs and improvements which cost £160,000.

Judo Club members

Dundee YMCA Judo Club members show off their trophies in June 1985.
Dundee YMCA Judo Club members lining up in June 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee YMCA Judo Club members show off their trophies in June 1985.

Do you recognise any of these smiling faces?

It is the final image in our 1985 gallery.

Did they awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

