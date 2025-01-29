Dundee pub Sandy’s Bar is the Lochee landmark with stories on tap

Some of the most famous publicans in Dundee’s history have one thing in common: Sandy’s Bar in Lochee.

The boozer is a Lochee landmark.

Its location at 16 Liff Road is unique.

The pub found itself in a cul-de-sac after the construction of the Lochee bypass.

Prior to this, Liff Road was connected directly to Lochee High Street.

Sandy’s Bar has stood firm while all around it has changed.

George Cuthbert owned pub for 40 years

In April 1899 a report appeared in The Courier after “spirit dealer’s assistant” George Cuthbert succeeded Mrs Ingram in the public house at 16 Liff Road.

Life was rough and tough in Lochee.

Dram shops and pubs closed at 11pm but “riotous conduct, drunkenness, and assaults upon the police” were more common in Lochee than in the rest of Dundee.

Things came to a head in 1902.

Dundee Magistrates decided all 19 Lochee licensed premises would shut at 10pm.

The “two-tier” approach raised protest from publicans.

The Courier conducted a “census” on the Saturday night before earlier closing was enforced and counted how many people entered between 9-11pm.

They recorded 1,314 “men, women, boys, girls, and even children in arms” entered the pubs between 9pm and 10pm and 1,424 people between 10pm and 11pm.

George Cuthbert welcomed 71 customers from 9-10pm.

And 83 from 10pm-11pm.

Lochee publicans appealed the decision.

All 19 raised an action against Dundee Magistrates in the Court of Session.

It was refused.

In May 1904 10pm early closing was applied across Dundee.

George Cuthbert was a fixture behind the bar at 16 Liff Road and became president of the Dundee Wine, Spirit, and Beer Trade Protection Association.

Publicans across Dundee raised their glasses to Mr Cuthbert when a special luncheon was held in his honour at the Royal Hotel in February 1926.

He gave up his role with the organisation because he was “getting on in years”.

Mr Cuthbert died in 1943.

He was living in Tullideph Road and left an estate worth £11,642.

Davie’s pub became Sandy’s Bar in 1976

Dundee Pubs author Brian King said George Burns was the manager of a pub in Invergowrie who went on to buy the premises in 1944.

“He sold it to Frank Davie in 1960,” said Brian.

“Davie had the café and ice cream shop further along Liff Road.

“The café was demolished to make way for the Lochee bypass in the early 1970s and moved to 54 High Street where it still operates under the Davie’s name today.

“The pub was called Davie’s while the family had it.

“It was sold in 1976 to Alexander Sinclair.”

He had been a newsagent in Perth for 20 years.

It was renamed Sandy’s Bar.

Mr Sinclair put his customers first.

In March 1981 the Budget increase put 4p on a pint of beer.

The effects were lessened for regulars at Sandy’s Bar.

Mr Sinclair decided to limit the rise to 2p “because of the present hard times”.

It was welcome relief.

There was an atmosphere of gloom and despondency in Lochee.

Camperdown Works closed in January 1981 with the loss of 340 jobs.

“I have a regular and faithful clientele,” said Mr Sinclair.

“Most of the community have had to tighten their belts to some degree.

“I thought it was only fair I met them half way.

“With many of my customers on short time, or redundant, they have had to live on a leaner budget and I am prepared to do likewise.”

You could still get a nip and a pint in Sandy’s Bar for 99p.

The ‘bandit boycott’ at Sandy’s Bar in 1984

The business went from strength to strength.

Mr Sinclair’s popularity “dipped” when he installed a fruit machine.

The Evening Telegraph reported on a “bandit boycott” in November 1984.

It said “mild-mannered pensioner” Martin Gaughan was “incensed” when he was moved from his “established position” to make way for the “electronic interloper”.

“That thing has ruined the whole atmosphere of the pub,” he said.

“Nobody wants it and the only people who ever use it are strangers.”

The Tele said: “With 10 of his cronies, he organised a pocket of resistance – determined men bent on holding up the bandit – stopping its reels and nudging it outside.

“So far, Sandy the landlord has failed to heed their pleas but Mr Gaughan and his pals have dug in and are prepared to keep up their resistance for a long time yet.”

There were a number of changes in the 1980s.

The lounge was extended on three occasions.

Bar meals were introduced.

Children were welcome and Sunday lunch was a highlight.

Sandy’s Bar always looked after those in the local community.

A large whisky bottle would sit on the bar to collect money for Lochee pensioners.

There was a Sandy’s Bar Dundee United Supporters Club and Dave Bowman, Paul Hegarty and Alan Irvine visited in July 1987 for a trophy presentation.

Sandy sold up but his name lived on at pub

Mr Alexander sold the pub to Bett Inns in February 1988 after turning 60 because he felt it was time to enjoy “holidays, golf and his garden”.

“I have had a very happy 12 years in Lochee,” he said.

“I have enjoyed the people and the trade.”

His name lived on after his departure.

Bill Robertson was manager when the pub was given a makeover in November 1991.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said Sandy’s Bar was starting the new lease of life by giving a boost to Radio Tay’s Caring for Kids appeal.

Every 10p from a pint and 5p from a nip sold was donated in the opening week.

Bar meals were served from midday-2.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Dinner was available from 5pm-8pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday lunch was 12.30pm-2.30pm.

The “mouth-watering selection of dishes” were “unrivalled in the area”.

What was the selection of drinks in 1991?

Tennent’s Lager, McEwan’s 80/- and Tartan Special were available on draught along with a “large stock of bottled and canned beers from all over the world”.

The Tele said: “At Sandy’s you can always enjoy your nip from a wide range of whiskies, both blended and malts.

“The modern trend towards white spirits is acknowledged, and well catered for, with several brands of vodka, white rum and similar tipples.

“Wine, in great variety, will be featured strongly.

“By the glass or by the bottle, wine is in much greater demand nowadays, perhaps due to continental influence, or perhaps continental holiday experiences.”

Happy hour was 2.30pm-5.30pm.

The happy hour would continue when football games were shown live and Mr Robertson’s wife would serve up “tasty sandwiches” at half-time.

There was live music on a Wednesday evening.

The pub was given another makeover in June 1998.

There was a new menu with Peter Bastianelli in the kitchen.

It remained a great place to drop in for “refreshment, good food and good company”.

Dominoes and darts were played in the pub.

The regulars continued to raise money for good causes year after year.

Racehorse owner took the reins in 2024

Sandy’s Bar was bought by Jimmy Fyffe from JF Kegs in February 2024.

The Dundee United director and racehorse owner opened the boozer in May 2024 following a six-figure refurbishment including a new function suite.

Some regulars fought back tears when they saw how good the pub looked.

It remains hugely popular in Lochee with a lot of customers.

Although The Courier doesn’t send anybody round to count them these days…