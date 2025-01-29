Dundee pub Sandy’s Bar is the Lochee landmark with stories on tap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Dundee pub Sandy’s Bar is the Lochee landmark with stories on tap

Famous publicans behind the bar over the years include Alexander Sinclair, who named the pub Sandy's Bar after taking charge in 1976. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
people watch a bottle smash at Sandy's Bar for Lochee pensioners in July 1986.
A bottle smash at Sandy's Bar for Lochee pensioners in July 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the most famous publicans in Dundee’s history have one thing in common: Sandy’s Bar in Lochee.

The boozer is a Lochee landmark.

Its location at 16 Liff Road is unique.

The pub found itself in a cul-de-sac after the construction of the Lochee bypass.

Prior to this, Liff Road was connected directly to Lochee High Street.

Sandy’s Bar has stood firm while all around it has changed.

George Cuthbert owned pub for 40 years

In April 1899 a report appeared in The Courier after “spirit dealer’s assistant” George Cuthbert succeeded Mrs Ingram in the public house at 16 Liff Road.

Life was rough and tough in Lochee.

Dram shops and pubs closed at 11pm but “riotous conduct, drunkenness, and assaults upon the police” were more common in Lochee than in the rest of Dundee.

Things came to a head in 1902.

Dundee Magistrates decided all 19 Lochee licensed premises would shut at 10pm.

The “two-tier” approach raised protest from publicans.

The Courier conducted a “census” on the Saturday night before earlier closing was enforced and counted how many people entered between 9-11pm.

They recorded 1,314 “men, women, boys, girls, and even children in arms” entered the pubs between 9pm and 10pm and 1,424 people between 10pm and 11pm.

George Cuthbert welcomed 71 customers from 9-10pm.

And 83 from 10pm-11pm.

a black and white photo of Liff Road in Lochee in the 1900s
The pub stands with a lamp attached to the building in the 1900s. Image: Brian King.

Lochee publicans appealed the decision.

All 19 raised an action against Dundee Magistrates in the Court of Session.

It was refused.

In May 1904 10pm early closing was applied across Dundee.

George Cuthbert was a fixture behind the bar at 16 Liff Road and became president of the Dundee Wine, Spirit, and Beer Trade Protection Association.

Publicans across Dundee raised their glasses to Mr Cuthbert when a special luncheon was held in his honour at the Royal Hotel in February 1926.

He gave up his role with the organisation because he was “getting on in years”.

Mr Cuthbert died in 1943.

He was living in Tullideph Road and left an estate worth £11,642.

Davie’s pub became Sandy’s Bar in 1976

Dundee Pubs author Brian King said George Burns was the manager of a pub in Invergowrie who went on to buy the premises in 1944.

“He sold it to Frank Davie in 1960,” said Brian.

“Davie had the café and ice cream shop further along Liff Road.

“The café was demolished to make way for the Lochee bypass in the early 1970s and moved to 54 High Street where it still operates under the Davie’s name today.

“The pub was called Davie’s while the family had it.

“It was sold in 1976 to Alexander Sinclair.”

He had been a newsagent in Perth for 20 years.

It was renamed Sandy’s Bar.

a head and shoulders shot of author Brian King
Brian King has been recalling the glory days of Sandy’s Bar. Image: Supplied.

Mr Sinclair put his customers first.

In March 1981 the Budget increase put 4p on a pint of beer.

The effects were lessened for regulars at Sandy’s Bar.

Mr Sinclair decided to limit the rise to 2p “because of the present hard times”.

It was welcome relief.

There was an atmosphere of gloom and despondency in Lochee.

Camperdown Works closed in January 1981 with the loss of 340 jobs.

the exterior of Sandy's Bar, Lochee, on a sunny day in the 1980s
Sandy’s Bar has stood the test of time in Liff Road. Image: Lost Dundee.

“I have a regular and faithful clientele,” said Mr Sinclair.

“Most of the community have had to tighten their belts to some degree.

“I thought it was only fair I met them half way.

“With many of my customers on short time, or redundant, they have had to live on a leaner budget and I am prepared to do likewise.”

You could still get a nip and a pint in Sandy’s Bar for 99p.

The ‘bandit boycott’ at Sandy’s Bar in 1984

The business went from strength to strength.

Mr Sinclair’s popularity “dipped” when he installed a fruit machine.

The Evening Telegraph reported on a “bandit boycott” in November 1984.

It said “mild-mannered pensioner” Martin Gaughan was “incensed” when he was moved from his “established position” to make way for the “electronic interloper”.

four men holding pints look sideways at the bandit in Sandy's bar
The bandit in Sandy’s Bar which the regulars refused to play. Image: DC Thomson.

“That thing has ruined the whole atmosphere of the pub,” he said.

“Nobody wants it and the only people who ever use it are strangers.”

The Tele said: “With 10 of his cronies, he organised a pocket of resistance – determined men bent on holding up the bandit – stopping its reels and nudging it outside.

“So far, Sandy the landlord has failed to heed their pleas but Mr Gaughan and his pals have dug in and are prepared to keep up their resistance for a long time yet.”

There were a number of changes in the 1980s.

The lounge was extended on three occasions.

Bar meals were introduced.

Children were welcome and Sunday lunch was a highlight.

Paul Hegarty, Dave Bowman and Alan Irvine in Sandy's Bar in 1988.
Paul Hegarty, Dave Bowman and Alan Irvine in Sandy’s Bar in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Sandy’s Bar always looked after those in the local community.

A large whisky bottle would sit on the bar to collect money for Lochee pensioners.

There was a Sandy’s Bar Dundee United Supporters Club and Dave Bowman, Paul Hegarty and Alan Irvine visited in July 1987 for a trophy presentation.

Sandy sold up but his name lived on at pub

Mr Alexander sold the pub to Bett Inns in February 1988 after turning 60 because he felt it was time to enjoy “holidays, golf and his garden”.

“I have had a very happy 12 years in Lochee,” he said.

“I have enjoyed the people and the trade.”

His name lived on after his departure.

Bill Robertson was manager when the pub was given a makeover in November 1991.

the bar in Sandy's Bar in November 1991 following the revamp.
Sandy’s Bar in November 1991 following the revamp. Image: DC Thomson.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said Sandy’s Bar was starting the new lease of life by giving a boost to Radio Tay’s Caring for Kids appeal.

Every 10p from a pint and 5p from a nip sold was donated in the opening week.

Bar meals were served from midday-2.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Dinner was available from 5pm-8pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday lunch was 12.30pm-2.30pm.

The “mouth-watering selection of dishes” were “unrivalled in the area”.

What was the selection of drinks in 1991?

Tennent’s Lager, McEwan’s 80/- and Tartan Special were available on draught along with a “large stock of bottled and canned beers from all over the world”.

The Tele said: “At Sandy’s you can always enjoy your nip from a wide range of whiskies, both blended and malts.

“The modern trend towards white spirits is acknowledged, and well catered for, with several brands of vodka, white rum and similar tipples.

“Wine, in great variety, will be featured strongly.

“By the glass or by the bottle, wine is in much greater demand nowadays, perhaps due to continental influence, or perhaps continental holiday experiences.”

The seating and tables in the lounge area at Sandy's Bar in 1991.
The seating and tables in the lounge area at Sandy’s Bar in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

Happy hour was 2.30pm-5.30pm.

The happy hour would continue when football games were shown live and Mr Robertson’s wife would serve up “tasty sandwiches” at half-time.

There was live music on a Wednesday evening.

Sandy's bar staff members Kath Fyffe and Peter Bastianelli in 1998.
Staff members Kath Fyffe and Peter Bastianelli in 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

The pub was given another makeover in June 1998.

There was a new menu with Peter Bastianelli in the kitchen.

It remained a great place to drop in for “refreshment, good food and good company”.

people stand outside the Lochee pub for a cheque presentation as Sandy's Bar donated £1,050 to CHAS in 2006.
Sandy’s Bar donated £1,050 to CHAS in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Dominoes and darts were played in the pub.

The regulars continued to raise money for good causes year after year.

Racehorse owner took the reins in 2024

Sandy’s Bar was bought by Jimmy Fyffe from JF Kegs in February 2024.

The Dundee United director and racehorse owner opened the boozer in May 2024 following a six-figure refurbishment including a new function suite.

bar manager Scott Townshend with owner Jimmy Fyffe outside the new-look pub.
Scott Townshend with Jimmy Fyffe outside the pub. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Some regulars fought back tears when they saw how good the pub looked.

It remains hugely popular in Lochee with a lot of customers.

Although The Courier doesn’t send anybody round to count them these days…

