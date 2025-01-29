First Minister John Swinney challenged to visit Kirkcaldy A&E – where paramedics run makeshift ward outside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister John Swinney challenged to visit Kirkcaldy A&E – where paramedics run makeshift ward outside

The call was made one day after Mr Swinney set out a series of proposals to drive down waiting times.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

First Minister John Swinney should visit a Fife hospital where paramedics are left running a “makeshift ward” outside the A&E unit, an NHS insider demands.

The SNP leader said his plans would put Scotland’s struggling health service on a path to “modernisation and renewal”.

Record waiting times and delayed discharge figures have been reported in recent months.

At the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, bosses urged patients to attend only when there is a life threatening emergency as they struggle to cope with demand.

Victoria Hospital, A&E department, Fife
Insiders say John Swinney should visit the department. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ambulances are often seen queuing outside the A&E department with no space inside to accept new patients.

Frustrated medics told The Courier they fears patients could die as they are left unable to respond to other 999 calls.

Now, one source at the hospital says the first minister should visit to truly understand the “reality” of the crisis.

Politicians ‘need to come and see the reality’

The insider said: “[Politicians] can see the statistics and reports in the newspapers but they need to come and see the reality of what we are dealing with.

“Not an organised trip where things are polished, they need to turn up here and see it as it really is most of the time.”

Concerned staff previously told how there was a “makeshift ward” set up outside the hospital as they struggle to move patients inside.

Over Christmas, some ambulance crews were left waiting three hours or more to handover unwell locals.

Speaking on Monday, John Swinney said it was unacceptable that patients are “not getting the right care in the right place at the right time”.

‘Time for first minister to see consequences of failure’

The Perthshire North MSP told an audience in Edinburgh there were “crises” facing parts of the NHS, but refused to say later when asked by journalists if the whole service itself was in crisis.

Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward backed calls for Mr Swinney to visit.

She said: “Once again this week we have ambulances queued outside the Victoria Hospital, with paramedics forced to run a makeshift ward outside. This cannot go on.

“It is time that John Swinney came to see the consequences of his failure.”

Asked whether the first minister would accept the invitation a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The first minister has made clear he recognises the challenges emergency departments are facing.

“In January he carried out a private visit to Royal Infirmary Edinburgh to see peak winter pressures and how the NHS was managing.

“Protecting, strengthening and renewing Scotland’s NHS is a priority.

“[On Monday] the first minister set out a number of actions to substantially increase capacity and flow through the hospital.

“Advice from those with direct, frontline experience has helped to define these actions – and continued engagement going forward will be crucial.”

