St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari shares same vision as owner Adam Webb

The pair have spent a lot of time together over the last few days.

By Eric Nicolson
Adam Webb in front of the McDiarmid Park pitch.
Simo Valakari believes he and Adam Webb share the same “vision” for St Johnstone.

And owner and manager getting the opportunity to talk through short and long-term plans for the Perth club face to face will help the process of delivering on both fronts.

By the time Webb returns to America at the start of next week he will have re-established himself as the primary off-field decision-maker for Saints now that his cancer battle is behind him.

He and Valakari are putting the time to good use, with the Finn left in no doubt that they are singing from the same hymn sheet.

“First of all, it has been very nice to see Adam here and strong, and for him to experience Saturday’s match,” said the head coach.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari before the game against Motherwell.
“It is much better to talk face to face and beneficial for all parties that he sees our daily work here and gets the full picture of what we do.

“It’s much easier for him to understand what we need to do better and what is working well.

“He gets this feeling that you need, from seeing the way this club is going.

“It’s so important for that to be here in person. You miss this sense of what is happening otherwise.”

Strong foundations

Valakari has made a few shrewd signings already this month, with more to come before the transfer window closes.

There will also be money brought in by players sales.

“From the very start, I felt it was a very sensible way of doing things,” said Valakari.

“Not spending what we cannot afford but still making sure that we can compete as well.

“There needs to be a vision. There needs to be some kind of good process.

“We cannot skip these early steps.

“We need to make foundations stronger and, from my point of view, that’s making the football department stronger, something to build on.”

