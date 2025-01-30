Dundee in 1995: Ardler multis, greyhound racing and Oscars nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Dundee in 1995: Ardler multis, greyhound racing and Oscars nightclub

From dance lessons with Dundee's Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire to the slow death of the Ardler multis - this is how the city looked 30 years ago. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Levi factory team at It's a Knockout in June 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
The Levi factory team at It's a Knockout in June 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

These pictures showcase life in Dundee in 1995.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

They feature lost landmarks like the Ardler multi-storey blocks.

They were built between 1964 and 1967 and people would take the bus to Ardler to watch these amazing buildings begin reaching for the sky.

It was the beginning of the end when the bulldozers moved in.

Oscars nightclub was still going strong.

Struggling to look good on the dance floor?

You could take lessons at the Star Ballroom in Lochee with the legendary Bob and Betty Barty who were the Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire of Dundee.

Talking of royalty…

A future king was also in town in 1995.

So how did Dundee and its people look 30 years ago?

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Greyhound racing

Watching greyhound racing at Dens in Dundee in January 1995.
Watching greyhound racing at Dens in January 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Greyhound racing enjoyed a short-lived renaissance at Dens Park in the mid-1990s.

But time was finally called on greyhound racing in Dundee in December 1996 when operators said meetings were suspended until further notice.

It was hoped the enterprise would bring much-needed revenue to the football club, but it had become a drain on resources.

Star Ballroom

Bob and Betty Barty with their ballroom dancing pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Ballroom dancing was proving very popular in Dundee in January 1995.

Bob and Betty Barty from the Star Ballroom in Lochee said the pastime was enjoying a resurgence amongst young and old after a slump in the 1970s and 1980s.

Bob said the boom in popularity was down to cult films such as Strictly Ballroom.

Whitehall Theatre

The cast before rehearsals in February 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Producer and choreographer Caroline Kirkcaldy and assistant musical director Mike Ellacott with some of the cast of Rhythm and Rhyme in February 1995.

The show was running at the Whitehall Theatre from June 10-17.

Rhythm and Rhyme featured a “fast and furious selection from the shows and around the world” with all proceeds going to the Whitehall Theatre Trust.

Tannadice Park

John Monks trying his best to prevent a wash-out. at Tannadice Park.
John Monks trying his best to prevent a wash-out. Image: DC Thomson.

Groundsman John Monks at Tannadice Park on February 11 1995.

The scheduled Premier League game between Dundee United and Falkirk was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch following a weekend monsoon.

United won the re-arranged meeting 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Malpas.

Mill O’ Mains Primary School

Meeting to discuss road safety measures. Image: DC Thomson.

A meeting was held at Mill O’ Mains Primary School in February 1995.

It was called after residents forced the council to withdraw plans to build a new road connecting Barns of Claverhouse Road to the main A90 Forfar Road.

Residents favoured a plan to keep the road as a cul-de-sac but with a turning circle and car parks which were not contained in the council’s original plans.

Oscars nightclub

Oscars in Dundee.
Oscars had a movie theme after the name change. Image: DC Thomson.

The dancefloor at Oscars nightclub in February 1995.

Originally known as the Fountain after opening in December 1983 it was renamed Dirty Den’s – after the EastEnders character – in 1988 and then Oscars.

Further name changes followed from 1996, first to the Colosseum, dedicated to playing house music, and finally Oxygen, before closing for good.

Mills Observatory

Dundee's Mills Observatory open evening in February 1995
Mills Observatory open evening in February 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Visitors in the equatorial room which houses the telescope at Mills Observatory.

The Mills is regarded internationally for its research work on the moon.

It was gifted to the city by John Mills and opened on a cloudy night in October 1935 with all the work on the building being carried out by local firms.

James McIntosh Patrick

James McIntosh Patrick alongside his art students. Image: DC Thomson.

Students of James McIntosh Patrick display their work in February 1995.

McIntosh Patrick taught an ever-popular Saturday morning art class which had been going for over 60 years with students coming from far and wide.

He took his last class in June 1996.

Dundee Disabled Children’s Association

Children celebrate picking up the new bus. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Disabled Children’s Association received a new minibus in April 1995.

The group, which had over 80 members, had been raising money and receiving donations towards the cost of a new vehicle for 18 months.

The delight was marred when vandals threw a brick at the bus on its maiden voyage to collect children in Kirkton but luckily nobody was hurt.

Bus drivers

Tayside Greyhound drivers in April 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Ten Tayside Greyhound employees alongside one of the company’s buses at the Dundee depot in April 1995.

In 1995 a Flexi Fare card would give you 10 journeys of any length for £7 and could be used on all Tayside buses.

Can you spot anyone you know in the picture?

Levi Strauss

It’s a Knockout charity fun day event that took place on Riverside Drive. Image: DC Thomson.

The Levi Strauss factory hosted a day of fun for its colleagues in June 1995.

Teams from Scandinavia joined those from Whitburn, Bellshill, Northampton and Dundee to compete in the It’s a Knockout competition.

The fun day also raised money for The Disfigurement Centre in Cupar.

Ardler multis

Demolition work beginning at the Ardler multis in Dundee.
Work continues before the wrecking ball moves in. Image: DC Thomson.

For thousands of people the Ardler multis were a happy home for decades.

Ardler was one of the most visually striking of Dundee Corporation’s schemes with six 17-storey slab blocks comprising 1,788 dwellings.

Demolition began on the Ardler multis in June 1995, before the final block was reduced to 30,000 tons of rubble in 2007.

Michelin

The Michelin Man hands out balloons to visiting children. Image: DC Thomson.

Around 2,000 people enjoyed the sunshine at a Have-A-Go fun day organised by Michelin for employees of the firm and friends in June 1995.

Adults and children tried their hand at juggling, plate spinning and unicycling and enjoyed the bouncy castle and merry go-round.

There was a chance to try out some of the many sports catered for at the social club with money raised going to the Fibromyalgia Association.

Behind the Bike Shed

Behind the Bike Shed board game. Image: DC Thomson.

Behind the Bike Shed was a new board game giving young people the chance to discuss issues which were important to them.

Topics raised ranged from bullying to family planning.

Jennifer Hammersley from Tayside Health Promotion Centre designed the game and was helped in her work by pupils of Linlathen and Menzieshill High schools.

Royal visit

The future king enjoying his second day in Dundee in 1995.
The future king enjoying his second day in Dundee in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

King Charles – plain old Prince Charles back then – visiting Dundee in June 1995.

His two-day visit included visits to Whitfield, Stobsmuir Ponds, the homeless unit in Ann Street, Verdant Works, the High Street and City Square.

Members of the public had a chance to shake his hand and have a chat.

Can you recognise anyone speaking to Charles?

It is the final image in our 1995 gallery.

Did they awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

people watch a bottle smash at Sandy's Bar for Lochee pensioners in July 1986.
Dundee pub Sandy's Bar is the Lochee landmark with stories on tap
2
All change: Roy Halpin and replacement Steve Salter in January 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Rockets icon Roy Halpin takes us inside the fall of an ice hockey…
Perthshire author James Jauncey at home in Birnam with his book about ancestor Don Roberto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who was Stirlingshire ‘toff’ Don Roberto - and how did he co-found Scottish Labour…
2
John Gordon Fletcher was a victim of the Holocaust during the Second World War. Image: Supplied.
John Fletcher was decorated Dundee soldier murdered at Auschwitz
Joanna Lumley paying for her messages at Asda's new store in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
When 'honorary Dundonian' Joanna Lumley opened city Asda - then went shopping
Billy Connolly receives the Lochee Live Aid cheque in 1985.
Billy Connolly, a motor show and the marathon - Dundee had a busy 1985
The exterior of St Margaret's in Broughty Ferry
Fame and fortune are tied to the grand property that keeps watch over Broughty…
Vehicles on the snowbound Dundee to Forfar road at Petterden in January 1985.
Blizzard of 1985 saw Siberian conditions blanket Dundee, Perth and Angus
Donald Trump at the Old Course, St Andrews, in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Donald Trump in St Andrews: Why do US presidents love to golf in Scotland?
6
Lilac coloured balloons are released in Karen Dewar's memory at the memorial garden in Tayport. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best friend's tribute to 16-year-old Tayport murder victim as balloon release marks 20th anniversary

Conversation