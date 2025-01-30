Dundee in 1995: Ardler multis, greyhound racing and Oscars nightclub

These pictures showcase life in Dundee in 1995.

They were built between 1964 and 1967 and people would take the bus to Ardler to watch these amazing buildings begin reaching for the sky.

It was the beginning of the end when the bulldozers moved in.

Oscars nightclub was still going strong.

You could take lessons at the Star Ballroom in Lochee with the legendary Bob and Betty Barty who were the Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire of Dundee.

A future king was also in town in 1995.

Greyhound racing

Greyhound racing enjoyed a short-lived renaissance at Dens Park in the mid-1990s.

But time was finally called on greyhound racing in Dundee in December 1996 when operators said meetings were suspended until further notice.

It was hoped the enterprise would bring much-needed revenue to the football club, but it had become a drain on resources.

Star Ballroom

Ballroom dancing was proving very popular in Dundee in January 1995.

Bob and Betty Barty from the Star Ballroom in Lochee said the pastime was enjoying a resurgence amongst young and old after a slump in the 1970s and 1980s.

Bob said the boom in popularity was down to cult films such as Strictly Ballroom.

Whitehall Theatre

Producer and choreographer Caroline Kirkcaldy and assistant musical director Mike Ellacott with some of the cast of Rhythm and Rhyme in February 1995.

The show was running at the Whitehall Theatre from June 10-17.

Rhythm and Rhyme featured a “fast and furious selection from the shows and around the world” with all proceeds going to the Whitehall Theatre Trust.

Tannadice Park

Groundsman John Monks at Tannadice Park on February 11 1995.

The scheduled Premier League game between Dundee United and Falkirk was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch following a weekend monsoon.

United won the re-arranged meeting 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Malpas.

Mill O’ Mains Primary School

A meeting was held at Mill O’ Mains Primary School in February 1995.

It was called after residents forced the council to withdraw plans to build a new road connecting Barns of Claverhouse Road to the main A90 Forfar Road.

Residents favoured a plan to keep the road as a cul-de-sac but with a turning circle and car parks which were not contained in the council’s original plans.

Oscars nightclub

The dancefloor at Oscars nightclub in February 1995.

Originally known as the Fountain after opening in December 1983 it was renamed Dirty Den’s – after the EastEnders character – in 1988 and then Oscars.

Further name changes followed from 1996, first to the Colosseum, dedicated to playing house music, and finally Oxygen, before closing for good.

Mills Observatory

Visitors in the equatorial room which houses the telescope at Mills Observatory.

The Mills is regarded internationally for its research work on the moon.

It was gifted to the city by John Mills and opened on a cloudy night in October 1935 with all the work on the building being carried out by local firms.

James McIntosh Patrick

Students of James McIntosh Patrick display their work in February 1995.

McIntosh Patrick taught an ever-popular Saturday morning art class which had been going for over 60 years with students coming from far and wide.

He took his last class in June 1996.

Dundee Disabled Children’s Association

Dundee Disabled Children’s Association received a new minibus in April 1995.

The group, which had over 80 members, had been raising money and receiving donations towards the cost of a new vehicle for 18 months.

The delight was marred when vandals threw a brick at the bus on its maiden voyage to collect children in Kirkton but luckily nobody was hurt.

Bus drivers

Ten Tayside Greyhound employees alongside one of the company’s buses at the Dundee depot in April 1995.

In 1995 a Flexi Fare card would give you 10 journeys of any length for £7 and could be used on all Tayside buses.

Levi Strauss

The Levi Strauss factory hosted a day of fun for its colleagues in June 1995.

Teams from Scandinavia joined those from Whitburn, Bellshill, Northampton and Dundee to compete in the It’s a Knockout competition.

The fun day also raised money for The Disfigurement Centre in Cupar.

Ardler multis

For thousands of people the Ardler multis were a happy home for decades.

Ardler was one of the most visually striking of Dundee Corporation’s schemes with six 17-storey slab blocks comprising 1,788 dwellings.

Demolition began on the Ardler multis in June 1995, before the final block was reduced to 30,000 tons of rubble in 2007.

Michelin

Around 2,000 people enjoyed the sunshine at a Have-A-Go fun day organised by Michelin for employees of the firm and friends in June 1995.

Adults and children tried their hand at juggling, plate spinning and unicycling and enjoyed the bouncy castle and merry go-round.

There was a chance to try out some of the many sports catered for at the social club with money raised going to the Fibromyalgia Association.

Behind the Bike Shed

Behind the Bike Shed was a new board game giving young people the chance to discuss issues which were important to them.

Topics raised ranged from bullying to family planning.

Jennifer Hammersley from Tayside Health Promotion Centre designed the game and was helped in her work by pupils of Linlathen and Menzieshill High schools.

Royal visit

King Charles – plain old Prince Charles back then – visiting Dundee in June 1995.

His two-day visit included visits to Whitfield, Stobsmuir Ponds, the homeless unit in Ann Street, Verdant Works, the High Street and City Square.

Members of the public had a chance to shake his hand and have a chat.

It is the final image in our 1995 gallery.

