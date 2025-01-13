Dundee United got ‘Romario in disguise’ when they signed first Brazilian to play in Scotland

Sergio Gomes became the first Brazilian to play in Scottish football when he signed for Dundee United in January 1995.

Sergio was known exclusively by his first name.

Not for the first time, there was much excitement among the United fans at the prospect of a footballer from Brazil pulling on the tangerine and black.

The first samba star to play for United should have been Josimar in March 1988.

The Brazilian international right-back scored two of the most spectacular goals in the history of the World Cup against Northern Ireland and Poland in 1986.

However, the £400,000 deal fell through.

Ivan Golac was in charge of United in January 1995 when Sergio and Uruguayan international midfielder Juan Ferreri arrived on trial.

Golac was attempting to strengthen a squad trying to avoid relegation.

They were second bottom after taking 12 points from a possible 39.

Sergio impressed in a reserve game against Celtic and was signed for £300,000 from Portuguese Second Division side Amora.

Golac described him as “Romario in disguise”.

“Sergio is unbelievable,” he said.

“He has all the qualities Romario has.

“He’s fast, strong and has terrific skill.”

Ferreri also signed for £250,000 from Defensor Sporting in Uruguay.

Sergio pulled the strings on Dundee United debut

Sergio wore gloves because he struggled with the cold.

His muscles would tense up when the temperature was low.

The striker made his debut against Motherwell in the Premier Division at Tannadice alongside Craig Brewster, whose goal won the 1994 Scottish Cup.

My dream is to play for Brazil in the next World Cup alongside Bebeto.” Sergio

Sergio didn’t speak English.

He communicated with Golac through sign language.

Golac drew on a blackboard to illustrate what he wanted from the Brazilian.

Motherwell took the lead through Tommy Coyne.

Sergio shrugged off the driving rain and pulled the strings for United.

He carved out an opening with a sumptuous flick to Billy McKinlay who chipped the goalkeeper from the edge of the 18-yard box on 33 minutes.

McKinlay put United ahead from the penalty spot before the break.

The Brazilian was at the heart of everything that was good about United.

Craig Brewster ended a goal drought going back to November 26 with the third, before Sergio was replaced by Jerren Nixon on 62 minutes.

He was given a standing ovation from the Arab faithful.

Nixon scored a double and Christian Dailly headed home the sixth.

Unbeaten run included draw at Ibrox

It was United’s biggest Premier Division win since five goals from Paul Sturrock helped the Tangerines to a 7-0 victory against Morton in November 1984.

Sergio won man of the match.

His arrival coincided with the start of an unbeaten run.

Rangers were on a six-in-a-row run of titles when United went to Ibrox on February 4 with Sergio leading the line alongside Brewster.

United took the lead on 22 minutes.

Maurice Malpas sent over a cross from the right which was knocked back by David Hannah and Jerren Nixon headed home past Gers goalie Ally Maxwell.

Rangers equalised six minutes later with a goal from David Robertson.

United held firm.

Sergio held the ball up well and worked hard to track back.

The game finished 1-1.

Sergio set his sights on 1998 World Cup

Back-to-back league wins followed at Tannadice.

Malpas scored in the 1-0 win against Falkirk on February 21.

Sergio got his first goal for United against Partick Thistle four days later.

Brewster gave United the lead and the Brazilian completed the scoring when he fired into the roof of the net from six yards in the final minute.

The United fans chanted his name.

Sergio rapidly found himself in demand for interviews.

In March 1995 United’s “Romario in disguise” sat down with reporters to discuss his hopes for the future with the help of an interpreter.

Nothing too lofty.

He wanted to join Manchester United and play for Brazil at the 1998 World Cup.

Sergio was apparently beefing himself up for the challenge with a “diet of Dundee pies”.

He said: “My dream is to play for Brazil in the next World Cup alongside Bebeto.

“I base my game on him.

“Romario is a great player, but he is stationary on the pitch.

“Like Bebeto, I like to move around.

“So I hope the boss will change my nickname.”

Sergio dreamed of playing in England

What did Sergio think of the United fans?

“I am very fond of the fans – they have treated me well,” he said.

“They are always asking for autographs and I have had a very warm welcome.

“Now I hope to repay them by playing well and scoring lots of goals.

“I want to score 10 before the season ends.”

Sergio started his career with Tupi FC, where he grew up in Juiz de Fora, but his ambition was to play in England and sign for Manchester United.

“I always wanted to play in Britain,” he said.

“I want to play in English football and there’s no better club than Manchester United.”

A ‘touch of genius’ in front of BBC cameras

At the start of March all was rosy in the Garden of Golac.

It went rapidly downhill

March started with back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle.

Things came to a head when United, as Scottish Cup holders, went to Tynecastle for a televised game against Hearts in the quarter-final of the competition.

Yet the game could not have started better for United.

Sergio took a pass from Hannah, turned past John Millar, Neil Berry and Dave McPherson and buried a low shot underneath goalkeeper Craig Nelson.

BBC commentator Jock Brown described it as a “touch of genius”.

Millar got his own back and scored two headed goals before the break.

Hearts won the game 2-1.

United were out and Golac was sacked by chairman Jim McLean.

Changing of the guard after Golac’s sacking

Gordon Wallace took temporary change.

United were defeated 2-1 by Motherwell at Fir Park on March 18.

A midweek home game followed against Hearts where Allan Johnston gave the visitors the lead before Sergio grabbed the equaliser on 67 minutes.

Billy Kirkwood was appointed manager.

His first game was the visit of Rangers on April Fool’s Day.

Sergio was dropped to the bench by Kirkwood and there was no joking around from Walter Smith’s men, who were 2-0 up in eight minutes.

Rangers held on.

Sergio returned to the starting line up for the game at Falkirk.

He scored another stunner.

Mark Perry helped on a goal kick and Sergio struck on the volley from 25 yards.

But Falkirk dominated the second period and goals from Maurice Johnston, Steve Kirk and Colin McDonald gave them maximum points.

United and Aberdeen were now stuck at the foot of the table with five games to go.

From Tannadice Street to Kuwait City

A 3-1 away win at Partick was sandwiched between home defeats to Kilmarnock and Hibs, before a relegation shoot-out against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Sergio made his last start in a United shirt.

Aberdeen won 2-1 to leave United bottom and take survival out of their hands.

There was no last-gasp escape against Celtic at Tannadice on the final day.

Sergio came off the bench on 68 minutes.

Next came a moment that summed up United’s season.

He struck the bar with a turn and volley.

Celtic went straight down the park and scored through Phil O’Donnell.

United lost 1-0 while Aberdeen edged a win against Falkirk at Brockville.

United were relegated.

What happened to ‘Romario in disguise’?

Sergio returned to Tannadice for pre-season training but his Portuguese passport was revoked and he didn’t have a work permit.

He was sold to Kazma Sporting Club in Kuwait for an undisclosed fee.

What happened next remains a bit of a mystery.

But we do know he didn’t pitch up at Old Trafford or play for Brazil.