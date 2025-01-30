Parents of Fife sepsis victim to ‘fight on’ as it is revealed protocol wasn’t followed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of Fife sepsis victim to ‘fight on’ as it is revealed protocol wasn’t followed

Jessica Herd died at hospital, aged 26

By Neil Henderson
Jessica Herd.
Jessica Herd died in hospital. Image: Supplied

A Fife couple have vowed to fight “until their last breath” for answers over the tragic death of their daughter from sepsis.

Jessica Herd, a pupil support assistant, had suffered from complex regional pain syndrome since she was a teenager.

In July 2020, she collapsed at her home and was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, where doctors told the family she had a “50/50 chance of survival”.

Just days later she died, aged 26.

Sepsis protocol not followed for Jessica Herd

Medical notes seen by parents Scott and Christine Herd, from Colinsburgh, show Jessica was to be treated for sepsis.

A later review of her death confirmed NHS Fife staff failed to carry out vital medical care.

The sepsis six protocol – a set of procedures that should be undertaken within the first hour of the condition being suspected – was not followed.

However, the review concluded this had no impact on the tragic outcome.

Jessica Herd on graduation day with parents Christine and Scott Herd.
Jessica Herd on graduation day with parents Christine and Scott Herd. Image: Supplied

Scott told The Courier nobody had ever been held “fully accountable” for the protocol not being carried out.

He said: “It’s sickening to be told by the medical director that the sepsis protocol should have been carried out but the failure to do so had no impact on Jessica’s death.

“How can they possibly know that?

“There were severe failings in that they ignored the protocols that they themselves put in place.”

Fife family did ‘everything legally possible’ to force fatal accident inquiry

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to the family of Ms Herd on the loss of their loved one.

“We are very limited in our ability to comment publicly on the care of any individual patient for reasons of confidentiality.

Family of Jessica Herd are continuing to fight for answers over her death.
The family of Jessica Herd are continuing to fight for answers over her death. Image: Supplied

“A complaint into Ms Herd’s care was previously escalated to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO), which reviewed the case and found the care provided was appropriate.

“It also noted that the significant adverse events review (SAER) carried out had been thorough.”

Scott now says he’s done “everything legally possible” in the family’s bid for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI), which was refused on appeal.

“The Crown Council rejected it so we were effectively hamstrung,” he said.

“It’s now going to take public pressure to persuade the Lord Advocate to make an inquiry happen.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office said: “The family have been provided with detailed reasons for this decision.”

Call for independent body to address ‘silent killer’

Scott hopes that highlighting his daughter’s death will bolster calls for an independent body to be set up to investigate complaints.

“There has to be something which operates truly outwith and independently of the health service similar to the PIRC – Police Investigation and Review Commissioner – does,” he said.

Information on the signs and symptoms of sepsis. Image: Scottish Government

“Our daughter was failed by the NHS and, as a parent, it’s the worst thing in the world.

“I’ll fight until my last breath for answers for Jessica.

“Sepsis is the silent killer, and if it can happen to Jessica it can happen to someone else tomorrow, next week, or next month.

“We don’t want another family to suffer.”

