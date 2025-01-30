Dundee property will be on Homes Under the Hammer ‘for first time’ after filming crew comes to city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee property will be on Homes Under the Hammer ‘for first time’ after filming crew comes to city

TV presenter Martell Maxwell has shared her excitement at finally filming the show in her native city.

By Andrew Robson
Martell Maxwell outside the Dundee home on Homes Under the Hammer
A segment was filmed on Thursday morning. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Dundee house is set to feature on Homes Under the Hammer.

TV presenter Martel Maxwell filmed an episode of the show on Craigmount Road in Charleston on Thursday morning.

The Dundonian shared her excitement at filming in her home city for the very first time.

And Evening Telegraph columnist Martel believes it’s the first time a Dundee property has ever appeared on the BBC show.

Martel Maxwell outside the Charleston home.
Filming took place on Thursday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

She said: “It’s the first episode I’ve ever filmed in Dundee – it feels totally full circle because I lived just around the corner until I was eight years old.

“It was actually a funny feeling this morning because I thought, ‘what would the 8-year-old me think about this?’

Martel Maxwell discusses filming Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee

“Sometimes you don’t realise that you really enjoy your job or that you’re lucky to do what you do until you think of what that wee girl would have thought.

“I’ve fought really hard not to tell everyone I know to come say hello, because it’s more exciting for me than it is for them.

“I’ve been on the show for over eight years and this is the first time I’ve been in Dundee.

The home on Craigmount Road in Dundee.
The house on Craigmount Road in Charleston. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“And I can’t find any mention of Homes Under the Hammer being in Dundee for the entirety of its 20-plus year history.

“It’s brilliant and I’d love more in Dundee so I could get home a little quicker – It’s a shorter commute than Wolverhampton.”

The Craigmount Road home recently sold at auction for £62,000 and, while in need of some TLC, the presenter believes there’s strong potential.

The new owner has renovated properties before but this was his first purchased at auction.

Martel added: “The property doesn’t look too bad, although you may think the collapsed ceiling may suggest otherwise – we see it all.

“It’s got the makings of a well-proportioned, solid house that would take a bit of a budget, but not too much to get it up to scratch.

The show is expected to air in the coming months
The show is expected to air in the coming months. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I know Dundee, so I know that Charleston is a lovely community and it’s not too far from town.

“It’s not in walk-in condition I grant you, but that’s good in a way because you can add some value to it.”

The episode featuring the Charleston home is expected to air on BBC One in the coming months.

