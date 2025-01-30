Dundee property will be on Homes Under the Hammer ‘for first time’ after filming crew comes to city

A Dundee house is set to feature on Homes Under the Hammer.

TV presenter Martel Maxwell filmed an episode of the show on Craigmount Road in Charleston on Thursday morning.

The Dundonian shared her excitement at filming in her home city for the very first time.

And Evening Telegraph columnist Martel believes it’s the first time a Dundee property has ever appeared on the BBC show.

She said: “It’s the first episode I’ve ever filmed in Dundee – it feels totally full circle because I lived just around the corner until I was eight years old.

“It was actually a funny feeling this morning because I thought, ‘what would the 8-year-old me think about this?’

Martel Maxwell discusses filming Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee

“Sometimes you don’t realise that you really enjoy your job or that you’re lucky to do what you do until you think of what that wee girl would have thought.

“I’ve fought really hard not to tell everyone I know to come say hello, because it’s more exciting for me than it is for them.

“I’ve been on the show for over eight years and this is the first time I’ve been in Dundee.

“And I can’t find any mention of Homes Under the Hammer being in Dundee for the entirety of its 20-plus year history.

“It’s brilliant and I’d love more in Dundee so I could get home a little quicker – It’s a shorter commute than Wolverhampton.”

The Craigmount Road home recently sold at auction for £62,000 and, while in need of some TLC, the presenter believes there’s strong potential.

The new owner has renovated properties before but this was his first purchased at auction.

Martel added: “The property doesn’t look too bad, although you may think the collapsed ceiling may suggest otherwise – we see it all.

“It’s got the makings of a well-proportioned, solid house that would take a bit of a budget, but not too much to get it up to scratch.

“I know Dundee, so I know that Charleston is a lovely community and it’s not too far from town.

“It’s not in walk-in condition I grant you, but that’s good in a way because you can add some value to it.”

The episode featuring the Charleston home is expected to air on BBC One in the coming months.