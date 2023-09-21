Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser’s website ‘hacked by Russian group’

Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser revealed his website has been hit by a cyberattack from a Russian hacking group.

The Perthshire-based Tory veteran warned he was targeted due to his support for Ukraine in their war against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Mr Fraser reported his concerns to the UK Conservative bosses as constituents struggled to access his MSP site.

We understand he was then informed a hostile Russian group had been behind the hacking attempt.

Mr Fraser has regularly given his vocal backing to Ukraine’s forces since Putin launched his full-scale invasion last February.

In February, he attended an event in Blairgowrie where he met Ukrainians on the first anniversary of the conflict’s escalation.

The ceremony brought together local residents and families from the war-torn country as they paid homage to those who have lost their lives.

The Tory MSP branded the cyberattack an “attack on democracy” and said he is “proud” to back Ukraine in their war against Moscow.

‘Cowardly attack’

Mr Fraser said: “This is a cowardly attack on democracy by what appears to be a Russian group hostile to any politicians supportive of Ukraine.

“I’m proud to support the people and government of Ukraine as they stand firm against Putin’s appalling invasion of their nation.

“I hope my website will be up and running again as soon as possible, for the benefit of my constituents.”

In June, a Fife aid worker told us the devastation he had witnessed during his time in Ukraine was unprecedented.