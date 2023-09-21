Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser’s website ‘hacked by Russian group’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser’s website ‘hacked by Russian group’

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP claimed his site was targeted due to vocal support for Ukraine.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser revealed his website has been hit by a cyberattack from a Russian hacking group.

The Perthshire-based Tory veteran warned he was targeted due to his support for Ukraine in their war against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Mr Fraser reported his concerns to the UK Conservative bosses as constituents struggled to access his MSP site.

We understand he was then informed a hostile Russian group had been behind the hacking attempt.

The war in Ukraine remains ongoing. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Fraser has regularly given his vocal backing to Ukraine’s forces since Putin launched his full-scale invasion last February.

In February, he attended an event in Blairgowrie where he met Ukrainians on the first anniversary of the conflict’s escalation.

The ceremony brought together local residents and families from the war-torn country as they paid homage to those who have lost their lives.

The Tory MSP branded the cyberattack an “attack on democracy” and said he is “proud” to back Ukraine in their war against Moscow.

‘Cowardly attack’

Mr Fraser said: “This is a cowardly attack on democracy by what appears to be a Russian group hostile to any politicians supportive of Ukraine.

“I’m proud to support the people and government of Ukraine as they stand firm against Putin’s appalling invasion of their nation.

“I hope my website will be up and running again as soon as possible, for the benefit of my constituents.”

In June, a Fife aid worker told us the devastation he had witnessed during his time in Ukraine was unprecedented.

