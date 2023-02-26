Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war

By Emma Duncan
February 26 2023, 9.28am Updated: February 26 2023, 9.29am
Ukrainian children Yeva Berehovenko (left) and Sasha Protsenko carry a wreath during the ceremony. Image: Phil Hannah.
Ukrainian children Yeva Berehovenko (left) and Sasha Protsenko carry a wreath during the ceremony. Image: Phil Hannah.

A ceremony has been held in Blairgowrie to mark one year the start of the war in Ukraine.

Crowds gathered at the town’s war memorial on Saturday afternoon, which included local politicians and Ukrainians who have fled and seeked refuge in the area.

As well as marking 365 days since the start of Russia’s invasion, they also paid homage to the thousands who have lost their lives.

The Ukraine flag was raised and wreaths laid to mark the occasion.

Two songs were also played, the Ukrainian national anthem and one heard at the funerals of its soldiers.

Crowds gather at Wellmeadow in Blairgowrie to mark one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. Image: Phil Hannah.

Organiser Bohdan Nastiuk says it is important Ukrainian people who live in Blairgowrie and across Scotland know they are welcome and do not feel alone.

He added: “It is really sad what is going on there. The official figures say under 500 children have died but I think it could be more than 1,000.

“They say 8,000 Ukrainians have been killed but I think that number could also be higher.

“One person living here has said to me her apartment block has been blown apart. She can’t get back to where she lives.

Bohdan Nastiuk (left) with Kristina, from western Ukraine, who speaks to the crowd. Image: Phil Hannah.

“Most of the people who have fled are women and children, the men have either been killed or are fighting.

“These women have so much courage and are so brave. Some kids haven’t seen their dads for a year, which is a really long time for them.

“There are about 40 families from Ukraine living in Blairgowrie and the surrounding area.

“When they first arrived some were shell shocked. A lot of their homes have been destroyed and taken to rubble. It’s just sad.”

A Ukraine flag was raised at the remembrance event for Ukraine. Image: Phil Hannah.

After the event, people were invited to gather in the town hall where they could enjoy some Ukrainian food.

They also got the chance to meet the newly arrived Ukrainians who are staying in the local area.

Local parliamentarians John Swinney, Pete Wishart and Murdo Fraser were also in attendance alongside council representatives.

After the ceremony, a reception was held in Blairgowrie Town Hall. Organiser Bohdan Nastiuk shows John Swinney photographs of damage in Ukrainian. Image: Phil Hannah

The event was sponsored by the local community council and local group the International Cafe.

About 23,000 Ukrainian people have arrived in Scotland as a result of the war, almost 400 have settled in Perth and Kinross.

