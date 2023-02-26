Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ceremony has been held in Blairgowrie to mark one year the start of the war in Ukraine.

Crowds gathered at the town’s war memorial on Saturday afternoon, which included local politicians and Ukrainians who have fled and seeked refuge in the area.

As well as marking 365 days since the start of Russia’s invasion, they also paid homage to the thousands who have lost their lives.

The Ukraine flag was raised and wreaths laid to mark the occasion.

Two songs were also played, the Ukrainian national anthem and one heard at the funerals of its soldiers.

Organiser Bohdan Nastiuk says it is important Ukrainian people who live in Blairgowrie and across Scotland know they are welcome and do not feel alone.

He added: “It is really sad what is going on there. The official figures say under 500 children have died but I think it could be more than 1,000.

“They say 8,000 Ukrainians have been killed but I think that number could also be higher.

“One person living here has said to me her apartment block has been blown apart. She can’t get back to where she lives.

“Most of the people who have fled are women and children, the men have either been killed or are fighting.

“These women have so much courage and are so brave. Some kids haven’t seen their dads for a year, which is a really long time for them.

“There are about 40 families from Ukraine living in Blairgowrie and the surrounding area.

“When they first arrived some were shell shocked. A lot of their homes have been destroyed and taken to rubble. It’s just sad.”

After the event, people were invited to gather in the town hall where they could enjoy some Ukrainian food.

They also got the chance to meet the newly arrived Ukrainians who are staying in the local area.

Local parliamentarians John Swinney, Pete Wishart and Murdo Fraser were also in attendance alongside council representatives.

The event was sponsored by the local community council and local group the International Cafe.

About 23,000 Ukrainian people have arrived in Scotland as a result of the war, almost 400 have settled in Perth and Kinross.