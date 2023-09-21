Recently upgraded family-run Fife hotel on sale for £780,000

A family-run Fife hotel has been put up for sale for more than £750,000.

The Hillpark Hotel in Rosyth features 21 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar and a function room that can hold up to to 120 people.

It is being marketed by Drysdale and Company.

The agents describe the Heath Road property as an “excellent opportunity for a purchaser to take over a well-established small hotel”.

It is on the market for offers over £780,000.

Recent upgrades at Hillpark Hotel in Fife

Its sales brochure states the bedrooms and the function space, which is located at the rear of the ground floor, have all recently been refurbished.

“Very little capital expenditure is required by an ingoing purchaser.”

The function space has “everything required to create the perfect event”, the brochure states.

That includes a private bar, large dance floor and annex.

‘Perfect’ base for exploring Fife

The brochure says: “The function space provided allows local residents the option of booking a high-quality space for up to 120 people and not having to travel into central Edinburgh.

“The proximity of the hotel to good transport links makes the hotel the perfect base for exploring the Fife coast and day trips to Edinburgh and beyond.

“The business continues to trade well being part of a family group of hotels.

“The bistro and separate public bar are also well utilised by local residents as well as hotel guests.”

The customer base is a mix of leisure, corporate and function-based bookings.

And the listing adds that full trading information will be made available to interested parties upon viewing the property.

It also states the existing team of staff will transfer over to the new owners.