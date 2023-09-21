Recently upgraded family-run Fife hotel on sale for £780,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recently upgraded family-run Fife hotel on sale for £780,000

The 21-bedroom hotel includes a function room that has "everything required to create the perfect event", according to the selling agents.

By Gavin Harper
The bar area of the hotel. Image: Drysdale & Company.
The bar area of the hotel. Image: Drysdale & Company.

A family-run Fife hotel has been put up for sale for more than £750,000.

The Hillpark Hotel in Rosyth features 21 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar and a function room that can hold up to to 120 people.

It is being marketed by Drysdale and Company.

The agents describe the Heath Road property as an “excellent opportunity for a purchaser to take over a well-established small hotel”.

It is on the market for offers over £780,000.

Recent upgrades at Hillpark Hotel in Fife

Its sales brochure states the bedrooms and the function space, which is located at the rear of the ground floor, have all recently been refurbished.

“Very little capital expenditure is required by an ingoing purchaser.”

The function room at the Hillpark Hotel in Rosyth. Image: Drysdale & Company.

The function space has “everything required to create the perfect event”, the brochure states.

That includes a private bar, large dance floor and annex.

‘Perfect’ base for exploring Fife

The brochure says: “The function space provided allows local residents the option of booking a high-quality space for up to 120 people and not having to travel into central Edinburgh.

“The proximity of the hotel to good transport links makes the hotel the perfect base for exploring the Fife coast and day trips to Edinburgh and beyond.

“The business continues to trade well being part of a family group of hotels.

All the rooms at the Hillpark Hotel have been upgraded recently. Image: Drysdale & Company.
Inside Hillpark Hotel in Rosyth. Image: Drysdale & Company.
The Hillpark Hotel in Rosyth. Image: Drysdale & Company.

“The bistro and separate public bar are also well utilised by local residents as well as hotel guests.”

The customer base is a mix of leisure, corporate and function-based bookings.

And the listing adds that full trading information will be made available to interested parties upon viewing the property.

It also states the existing team of staff will transfer over to the new owners.

