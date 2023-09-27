All you need to know as Fergus Ewing faces SNP suspension ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know as Fergus Ewing faces SNP suspension ruling

The outspoken veteran MSP is due before an SNP disciplinary hearing at Holyrood this evening.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
CR0044042 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Fergus Ewing MSP and campaigner for dualling of the A9 speaks to 'The Press & Journal' and photographed on the A9 close to the Grainish junction north of Aviemore. 27th July '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing will today learn if he is going to be suspended from the party after a series of outspoken rebellions against Humza Yousaf’s leadership.

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn criticised a number of government policies which he believes hurt his Highland constituents.

If suspended, he would be the second high profile SNP parliamentarian to face disciplinary action in recent months.

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil was expelled from the party after refusing to rejoin following his suspension over a row with the SNP’s chief whip at Westminster.

Here is all you need to know before the crunch meeting.

Why is Fergus Ewing facing suspension?

Mr Ewing has built up a reputation as a thorn in the side of the government, speaking out repeatedly out against a range of policies.

This includes criticism of the SNP’s failure to dual the A9 by 2030, controversial proposals for highly protected marine areas and gender reform.

Fergus Ewing voted against Green minister Lorna Slater in a confidence vote. Image: PA.

But threats of disciplinary action against Mr Ewing emerged after he voted against Green minister Lorna Slater in a confidence vote over her handling of the botched deposit return scheme.

Earlier this month he rebelled against the government again in a vote over calls to delay a short-term lets licensing scheme.

When will the meeting take place?

SNP MSPs are likely to meet on Wednesday evening to vote on any proposed sanctions.

There is expected to be a three-line whip – essentially an order – at the group meeting which means all 64 SNP MSPs should attend.

However, they will not be told how to vote.

First Minister Humza Yousaf may take action against Fergus Ewing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Mr Ewing had been set to face the group last week but it was cancelled after he contracted Covid-19.

The punishment process had already been delayed from June after his mother, Winnie Ewing, the SNP trailblazer, died.

What disciplinary action could be taken?

If MSPs vote to discpline Mr Ewing, he would be expected to lose the whip for a limited period. That’s the technical term for suspension.

If he is suspended from the party, it would mean he would be forced to sit as an independent.

What does Fergus Ewing say?

The SNP backbencher was unwilling to comment before Wednesday’s meeting.

However, speaking earlier this month, he launched a scathing attack on his party’s short-term lets licensing scheme.

He joined the Tories in calling for a delay and rebelled again against the government.

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn also joked about his potential suspension at a political awards ceremony in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Speaking at the Holyrood Magazine garden party, he addressed Alison Johnstone, presiding officer of the parliament, and asked her to call him to speak in the debating chamber even when he is sidelined by the SNP.

“It might be next week actually,” he said. “Don’t tell the whips!”

Picking up the award for MSP of the year, Mr Ewing also ridiculed what he called a “year of flushable Scottish government policies”.

Conversation