SNP warned proposed alcohol marketing ban would harm Scotland’s whisky industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP warned proposed alcohol marketing ban would harm Scotland’s whisky industry

Scotland’s economy would take a hit if the country’s national drink cannot be promoted in shop windows under new laws, whisky industry bosses have warned.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 12 2022, 6.11pm Updated: December 14 2022, 10.13am
Photo of Justin Bowie
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.

Scotland’s economy would take a hit if the country’s national drink cannot be promoted in shop windows under new laws, whisky industry bosses have warned.

Graeme Littlejohn, from the Scotch Whisky Association, said adverts in airports and cities are often crucial in convincing tourists to visit popular distilleries.

He told MPs there were concerns SNP proposals to curb alcohol marketing could leave firms unable to sell branded merchandise.

And he also warned that cultural events – such as the Highland Games – could be put at risk if whisky companies are restricted from sponsoring them.

The Scottish Government is currently consulting the public on plans to limit alcohol advertisements.

It is claimed the measures are needed to clamp down on excessive drinking and prevent children from being exposed to alcohol at such a young age.

National drink

Speaking at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, Mr Littlejohn said: “There is a concern that people would come to Scotland and effectively Scotland’s national drink would not be able to be advertised in Scotland.

“If you take someone through the journey of when they arrive at an airport, they see an advert for a distillery, they might then want to go and get a t-shirt or a hat or a bottle of whisky to take home with them and tell the story of the industry.

Graeme Littlejohn, from the Scotch Whisky Association. Image: Scotch Whisky Association.

“Then that attracts more people to come to our country, to invest, and to support the local economies and the national economy.”

‘As comprehensive as possible’

On the proposed restrictions, the SNP government states: “It is crucial that any potential restrictions to reduce the volume of alcohol marketing are as comprehensive as possible.”

Proposed areas where marketing could be restricted include sporting events, billboards, posters on vehicles and in shopping centres, and merchandise.

Last month it was warned the proposals could have “extremely grave” consequences for Scottish football.

Mr Littlejohn said whisky firms agreed with some of the reasons behind the proposals, but said that had to be balanced against the economic benefits the sector brings.

As of 2021, it’s estimated that the Scotch whisky industry brings in £5.5 billion a year for the UK.

Mr Littlejohn said 2.2 million people visited distilleries in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Campaign to clean up Loch Leven as a protected wild swimming hotspot
Pictured back from left is Lorraine Kidd, John Tomlin, Rob Lowe, James Landon and Jordan Swankie, and front from left Michelle Getty, Jessica Probst and Ashley Russell, from Angus Dog Trainers.
Angus MP's intervention sparks row over electric dog collars
2
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Elaine Miller, who exposed herself in Holyrood.
Tory forced to apologise for filming ex-Fife health worker's Holyrood 'flasher' protest
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains…
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
5

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
A proposed marketing ban could harm the whisky sector, it was warned. Image: PA.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented