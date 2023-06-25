Dundee’s Shona Robison admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest was ‘incredibly painful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Shona Robison admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest was ‘incredibly painful’

The deputy first minister said it had been a 'difficult' time for the SNP.

By Justin Bowie
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.

Dundee Deputy First Minister Shona Robison admitted the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon was “incredibly painful” for her on a personal level.

Humza Yousaf’s No2, who is a longtime ally and close friend of the former party leader, confessed it had been a tough time for the nationalists.

The ongoing police probe into the SNP’s finances loomed over the party’s Dundee convention as Mr Yousaf tried to outline a new strategy for independence.

Ms Robison told us: “No one’s shying away from the fact that the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in connection with the probe into the SNP’s finances. Image: PA.

“Has it been difficult to see everything that’s happened to somebody that I’ve known for most of my adult life?

“It’s been very difficult indeed. On a personal note it’s been incredibly painful to see what has happened.”

But the SNP finance chief claimed her new boss has shown his mettle as leader after stepping into the role at an unenviable time.

She said: “He has shown enormous strength of character to keep focused.”

Shona Robison praised Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.

Ms Robison insisted Mr Yousaf “went down a storm” during his convention speech, despite confusion over what exactly his blueprint for independence means.

She told us: “The feeling in the room was electric. He has the backing and support of the membership. I felt a real switch going on.”

Ms Sturgeon was the third person to be arrested in connection with the police investigation when she was taken into custody on June 11.

Her husband Peter Murrell and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie were also detained for questioning.

All three were released without charge on the day of their arrest.

