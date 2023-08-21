Eljamel victims react to NHS Tayside chief stepping down

Victims of disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel are braced for “more of the same” when NHS Tayside’s outgoing chief is replaced as they continue to fight for justice.

Grant Archibald, 62, will retire in December after five years in charge.

The news emerged just days after the health board was rocked by a major data breach.

During his tenure as chief executive Mr Archibald has presided over a number of high-profile controversies – including the handling of the Eljamel scandal as it escalated in recent years.

Whistleblowers claim managers knew about concerns over the disgraced Dundee doctor years before he was suspended in 2013 – an allegation denied by the organisation.

Patients who were harmed by the rogue doctor claim they have been stonewalled by NHS Tayside in their demands for answers.

His victims want the Scottish Government to launch a public inquiry to uncover what exactly was known about the neurosurgeon’s behaviour before action was taken.

But campaigners expect little to change within NHS Tayside once a successor to Mr Archibald – appointed in January 2019 – has been picked.

Campaigner Pat Kelly said: “I expect more of the same. The whole culture of sweeping things under the carpet is endemic in the NHS.

“There are too many senior people involved in this who have turned a blind eye to this nonsense, all because they were frightened to do anything.”

He added: “It’s a poisoned chalice, that job. It’ll just be another figurehead that’s told what to do, when to do it, with a good salary, before they run away after five years.”

Jules Rose, another victim of Mr Eljamel, said she found Mr Archibald “extremely approachable” but added: “I think it will be more of the same, because this is not just Grant Archibald we are holding to account.”

Mr Archibald told colleagues he planned to quit last week, with a source insisting his decision to step down was solely due to reaching retirement age.

Ms Rose added: “We continue to campaign. Our campaign is growing day-by-day. It’s business as usual for us.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “There must be a public inquiry.

“That alone will give Eljamel’s victims the answers they deserve.”

On Friday, NHS Tayside confirmed it was carrying out a “due diligence” review into all documents held concerning Mr Eljamel.