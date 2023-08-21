Eljamel victims react to NHS Tayside chief stepping down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel victims react to NHS Tayside chief stepping down

Campaigners braced for 'more of the same' when successor to Grant Archibald, set to retire later this year, is chosen.

By Justin Bowie
Outgoing NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel are braced for “more of the same” when NHS Tayside’s outgoing chief is replaced as they continue to fight for justice.

Grant Archibald, 62, will retire in December after five years in charge.

The news emerged just days after the health board was rocked by a major data breach.

During his tenure as chief executive Mr Archibald has presided over a number of high-profile controversies – including the handling of the Eljamel scandal as it escalated in recent years.

Whistleblowers claim managers knew about concerns over the disgraced Dundee doctor years before he was suspended in 2013 – an allegation denied by the organisation.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

Patients who were harmed by the rogue doctor claim they have been stonewalled by NHS Tayside in their demands for answers.

His victims want the Scottish Government to launch a public inquiry to uncover what exactly was known about the neurosurgeon’s behaviour before action was taken.

But campaigners expect little to change within NHS Tayside once a successor to Mr Archibald – appointed in January 2019 – has been picked.

Campaigner Pat Kelly said: “I expect more of the same. The whole culture of sweeping things under the carpet is endemic in the NHS.

Campaigner Pat Kelly was a victim of Professor Eljamel. Image: Pat Kelly.

“There are too many senior people involved in this who have turned a blind eye to this nonsense, all because they were frightened to do anything.”

He added: “It’s a poisoned chalice, that job. It’ll just be another figurehead that’s told what to do, when to do it, with a good salary, before they run away after five years.”

Jules Rose, another victim of Mr Eljamel, said she found Mr Archibald “extremely approachable” but added: “I think it will be more of the same, because this is not just Grant Archibald we are holding to account.”

Jules Rose has been leading calls for a public inquiry.

Mr Archibald told colleagues he planned to quit last week, with a source insisting his decision to step down was solely due to reaching retirement age.

Ms Rose added: “We continue to campaign. Our campaign is growing day-by-day. It’s business as usual for us.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “There must be a public inquiry.

“That alone will give Eljamel’s victims the answers they deserve.”

On Friday, NHS Tayside confirmed it was carrying out a “due diligence” review into all documents held concerning Mr Eljamel.