LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can show they are real deal at Ayr

They may only be two matches into the Championship season but already Dundee United have a massive game coming up.

I reckon Ayr United away is one of the toughest fixtures in the calendar.

Second place last season and they’ve added well, though losing Dipo Akinyemi was a blow.

This is a chance for United to show they are the real deal this season.

So far we’ve seen a superb show at Arbroath but then a different sort of game at home to Dunfermline.

That one just showed how tough a league this will be.

And then away to Ayr is yet another difficult task.

Queen’s Park

Added to that is the fact Queen’s Park are already threatening to open up a gap at the top of the table.

They have nine points out of nine, having played over the weekend with everyone else out of action.

It is still very early days of course but you don’t want a gap to grow at this stage, it just adds unnecessary pressure.

That in itself can create an atmosphere you could do without. Playing catch-up from the start of the season isn’t ideal.

But pull off another impressive away victory and the rest of the division will certainly take notice.

Queen’s Park have a tough game themselves but will be feeling good with a five-point lead at the top already.

The Championship pressure has already started.