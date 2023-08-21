LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can show they are real deal at Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can show they are real deal at Ayr

Jim Goodwin's Tangerines head to Somerset Park this weekend aiming to cut Queen's Park's lead at the top.

Dundee United celebrate their late leveller against Dunfermline. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

They may only be two matches into the Championship season but already Dundee United have a massive game coming up.

I reckon Ayr United away is one of the toughest fixtures in the calendar.

Second place last season and they’ve added well, though losing Dipo Akinyemi was a blow.

This is a chance for United to show they are the real deal this season.

So far we’ve seen a superb show at Arbroath but then a different sort of game at home to Dunfermline.

Goodwin salutes the United fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

That one just showed how tough a league this will be.

And then away to Ayr is yet another difficult task.

Queen’s Park

Added to that is the fact Queen’s Park are already threatening to open up a gap at the top of the table.

They have nine points out of nine, having played over the weekend with everyone else out of action.

It is still very early days of course but you don’t want a gap to grow at this stage, it just adds unnecessary pressure.

Ruari Paton celebrates his winner for Queen’s Park at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

That in itself can create an atmosphere you could do without. Playing catch-up from the start of the season isn’t ideal.

But pull off another impressive away victory and the rest of the division will certainly take notice.

Queen’s Park have a tough game themselves but will be feeling good with a five-point lead at the top already.

The Championship pressure has already started.

Conversation