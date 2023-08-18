EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside reveals ‘due diligence’ review of Eljamel documents

NHS Tayside has revealed it is carrying out an ongoing “due diligence” review into all documents held concerning disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

The health board confirmed the probe was being carried out to “gain a better organisational understanding” into how health chiefs have handled the crisis.

Eljamel was suspended by NHS Tayside in 2013 after years of repeatedly botching operations on patients, some of whom were left with life-changing injuries.

His victims allege the health board did not act on concerns over the rogue doctor quickly enough and say a public inquiry is needed.

The review – ongoing for the past few months – aims to address “unresolved concerns” flagged up by the Scottish Government, with its findings scheduled to be presented to the board at the end of August.

Eljamel review

NHS Tayside said: “In response to the ongoing and continuing concerns being raised by former patients of Mr Eljamel, NHS Tayside has commissioned a 2023 due diligence review of all documentation held in the organisation relating to Mr Eljamel.

“The purpose of this new appraisal and evaluation of the documents held – and actions recorded – is to gain a better contemporary organisational understanding of NHS Tayside’s decision-making relating to the former surgeon.

“The Tayside review has been ongoing over the past few months and builds on the recommendations from the Scottish Government review into outstanding questions and unresolved concerns which was published last year.

“The findings and recommendations from the Tayside due diligence review are due to be presented to the board of NHS Tayside by the executive medical director at the end of this month for discussion and approval.

“NHS Tayside apologises to former patients of the surgeon and remains committed to do whatever is required to support any independent process which is being set up by Scottish Government to respond to patients’ ongoing concerns.”

Victims’ calls rejected

Despite the demands of victims, the Scottish Government has repeatedly calls for a full public probe to be held.

Last week it emerged Eljamel, now believed to be working in Libya, carried out more than 100 operations after being placed under supervision in June 2013 before he was eventually suspended in December that year.

Earlier this year documents revealed NHS Tayside bosses accepted Eljamel’s explanation that junior staff were to blame for his declining performance.

But it was just weeks later they decided to monitor him after two further complaints about his practice emerged.

So far more than 100 patients have come forward claiming to have been harmed by the disgraced medic.