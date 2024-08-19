1989 Dundee derby weekend delivered more than just hat-trick joy for Keith Wright

It was one of the greatest Dundee derbies of all time and a day Keith Wright will never forget.

Wright scored a hat-trick before rushing to Ninewells Hospital to welcome his first child.

The match took place before 13,616 fans on the 90th anniversary of the opening of Dens Park on August 19 1989.

It was as good as anything witnessed on the hallowed turf.

Wright signed a long-term contract in the summer following the departure of strike partner Tommy Coyne to Celtic.

Coyne’s exit broke up the fearsome Cobra and Mongoose strike partnership

Wright was the Mongoose.

He had been on somewhat of a goal drought since the partnership broke up.

Wright failed to find the net in pre-season and didn’t get on the scoresheet in the opening day defeat to Dunfermline at East End Park.

A goal in the midweek 5-1 League Cup win against Clyde provided a welcome boost.

United were odds-on favourites to win

Gordon Wallace, for so long a coach at Tannadice, was in charge at Dundee.

He signed a stack of players in the summer including Arthur Albiston, Stuart Beedie, Alan Campbell and Gordon McLeod.

His opposite number at Tannadice, Jim McLean, bolstered his ranks with the signings of Peter Hinds, Michael O’Neill and Freddy van der Hoorn.

United were big favourites to win having won all five meetings the previous season including knocking Dundee out of the Scottish Cup.

The last Dundee success against their local rivals was back in 1987.

Wallace’s men threw the form book out the window.

The game was a treat from start to finish.

Dundee looked dead and buried after going two goals down in 24 minutes.

United went ahead when Maurice Malpas side footed the ball past Bobby Geddes on 22 minutes after Paul Hegarty headed on a long throw from John Clark.

Jim McLean’s side doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Mixu Paatelainen crossed from the left following a good move involving Freddy van der Hoorn.

Kevin Gallacher lunged at the ball and got a touch which took a deflection off a Dundee defender.

The ball fell kindly for Michael O’Neill who struck a spectacular volley which finished in the top corner of the net.

It was a dream start for the Northern Ireland midfielder who arrived from Newcastle United for a club record fee of £350,000.

Wright got Dundee back in the game

Dundee showed great grit and spirit to claw themselves back into the game.

Wright and Hegarty challenged in the air for a long free-kick from Albiston.

The ball fell perfectly for the Dundee striker and his first-time, left-foot shot sailed past Scott Thomson with 30 minutes on the clock.

Then indecision in the United defence left Beedie clear on the left.

When his cross came over Wright was totally unmarked to head the equaliser.

The sides went in level at the break.

United went ahead again on 57 minutes.

Gallacher took a short free-kick to Hamish French.

From the cross, Geddes managed to block Paatelainen’s header, but the Finland international followed up to thump the ball home.

The home side came back once more.

Wright was making derby history in 1989

Joe McBride took the ball down the left side of the box and Wright was again on the spot to score from his cross on the hour mark.

Wright became the first Dundee player to score a hat-trick-against United since Jim Chalmers got three in a 7-3 win in the League Cup in 1956.

Dundee had their tails up now.

The home side turned up the pressure and were attacking at will.

David Narey was forced to pull back Beedie just outside the box on 76 minutes.

McBride curved the free kick round the wall and into the net off a post which was described as “Brazil-esque” by some members of the media.

Thomson was rooted to the spot.

United threw everything at Dundee in the closing stages.

Albiston headed off the line from Clark but Dundee held out for the win.

Chairman Angus Cook was on the pitch

Gordon Wallace celebrated on the pitch with the players at the end.

He was punching the air with delight and being greeted with chorus after chorus of: “There’s only one Gordon Wallace”.

Chairman Angus Cook loved the spotlight and it was no surprise when he joined the party and blew kisses to the fans.

“They beat us five times last season, but we matched them in everything today.

“It was a thoroughly deserved win.

“I am very, very proud of the players and the staff.”

Wallace, though obviously happy, wasn’t getting as carried away as his chairman.

“I am delighted for myself, the players, the chairman, the supporters – for everyone connected with Dens Park,” he said.

“It is so important that this club gets back on its feet.

“I hope this result triggers more success.

“But it is only a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We must compete like that on a regular basis and win games on the same basis.”

The Courier said the game was like a throwback to the days before tactics ruled and when winning was what the game was about as opposed to not losing.

Sadly no footage exists as the game was not televised.

The man of the hour was Keith Wright

Wright said he had been genuinely worried about failing to score in any of Dundee’s pre-season friendlies or in the opening league game.

“I’ve never been so relieved as I was to score against Clyde on Wednesday and get these today,” he said.

“I scored only 10 goals last season when all the talk of possible transfers got to me.

“I’m settled now.

“I know I’m here for three years after signing a long-term contract and I am enjoying playing for Dundee.

“Gordon Wallace signed me for Raith Rovers and I knew when he came here he would get things going so I was pleased to sign.

“Things are looking up for the club.

“We are fitter and there’s a great fighting spirit.”

The Evening Telegraph said his performance was “nothing if not magnificent”.

“Not only did Keith score three goals to keep Dundee in the game, he ran tirelessly and gave the United defence all sorts of problems,” it said.

“Seldom if ever, has one player had such an impact on a Dundee derby.

“Not that it was a one-man show.

“All 25 players used at Dens contributed something to what was a classic match.

“Sure, both management teams will point to defensive lapses which require correcting, but the fact remains this was one of the most memorable meetings of the city rivals.”

Wright became a father for the first time

Wright’s pregnant wife Julie watched the match from the stand then a few hours later she was on her way to Ninewells Hospital.

Wright left his celebrations early.

Julie gave birth to daughter Rebecca on Sunday.

Wright became a father for the first time.

It was, as the sentimentalists would have put it, the perfect end to the perfect weekend.