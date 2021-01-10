Dundee United offered to play their postponed Premiership match against St Johnstone later that day, it has emerged.

The Tangerines have been criticised for the Saturday call-off, caused by parts of their Tannadice pitch being frozen.

The surface was first checked at 12 noon then failed a second inspection just after 1pm.

Dundee United vs St Johnstone postponement

That is despite United having undersoil heating, with the system believed to not have reached the iced areas of the park by the time of the inspections.

And it is understood the Tangerines asked the Perth club if they would be willing to wait and play at 4pm or 5pm the same day.

But their proposal was knocked back, with the McDiarmid Park side believed to be worried about the impact such a delay – which would have seen players and officials inside the stadium for longer than expected – could have on coronavirus restrictions compliance.

The air temperature in the city had risen to three degrees by late afternoon on Saturday.

Saints have asked for the SPFL to investigate the matter and the teams will try again on Tuesday night at 6.30pm.

The Perth outfit said in a statement: “We are disappointed the game was called off just over 90 minutes from kick-off.

“With Dundee United having undersoil heating, we fully expected the fixture to go ahead. We did not expect this.

Calls for an SPFL investigation

“We now fully expect the SPFL to look into why the game could not be played and why it was such a late call off.

“Callum (Davidson) and the players prepared for this game and we feel for them not to have the game on.

“Thankfully, with supporters not being allowed into games, none of our fans had travelled to Tannadice.

🗓️ | Today's postponed @spfl fixture at @dundeeunitedfc has been rescheduled for this Tuesday (12th January) with a 6.30pm kick off.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/lOBEiiretK — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 9, 2021

“So, that’s an upside. It was also the day that Dundee United paid their tributes to Jim McLean after his sad passing.

“All in all, it’s been far from ideal.”

United still plan to pay their respects to the club’s greatest ever gaffer – who passed away on Boxing Day after a battle with dementia – when Saints visit on Tuesday night.

The tributes include a special 80-page commemorative programme, Tangerines stars wearing tribute T-shirts in the warm-up and a minute’s applause before the game and on the 83rd minute – a nod to their 1983 league title win.

All the proceeds from the programme sales and half of the cash generated from pay-per-view packages will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland.