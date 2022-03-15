PODCAST: Dundee United MUST hit top six target, apathy takes hold at Dens Park and opportunity knocks for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PODCAST: Dundee United MUST hit top six target, apathy takes hold at Dens Park and opportunity knocks for St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
March 15 2022, 7.29pm
Dundee United's Adrian Sporle is dejected at full-time.
Dundee United's Adrian Sporle is dejected at full-time.

Dundee United promised much and delivered little for their fans in a meek Scottish Cup exit to Celtic.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Alan Temple, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look back on a dispiriting Tannadice performance.

Also discussed are supporter apathy towards Dundee and supporter fury towards John Nelms.

And can St Johnstone take advantage of their big opportunity to pile the misery on for the Dark Blues by beating Motherwell? Or will the Saints fluff their lines?

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

