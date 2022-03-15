PODCAST: Dundee United MUST hit top six target, apathy takes hold at Dens Park and opportunity knocks for St Johnstone By Eric Nicolson March 15 2022, 7.29pm Dundee United's Adrian Sporle is dejected at full-time. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United promised much and delivered little for their fans in a meek Scottish Cup exit to Celtic. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Alan Temple, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look back on a dispiriting Tannadice performance. Also discussed are supporter apathy towards Dundee and supporter fury towards John Nelms. And can St Johnstone take advantage of their big opportunity to pile the misery on for the Dark Blues by beating Motherwell? Or will the Saints fluff their lines? Listen below at Podbean Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier PODCAST: Are Dundee and St Johnstone right to be taking cautious route to Premiership safety? PODCAST: Did Dundee show ‘rank amateurism’ in James McPake sacking and Mark McGhee appointment? PODCAST: Raith Rovers, David Goodwillie and the ‘monumental act of self-harm’ that threatens Fife club PODCAST: Nicky Clark is Dundee United’s answer to Stephen Dobbie and is getting better with age