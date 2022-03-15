PODCAST: Dundee United MUST hit top six target, apathy takes hold at Dens Park and opportunity knocks for St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United promised much and delivered little for their fans in a meek Scottish Cup exit to Celtic.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Alan Temple, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look back on a dispiriting Tannadice performance.

Also discussed are supporter apathy towards Dundee and supporter fury towards John Nelms.

And can St Johnstone take advantage of their big opportunity to pile the misery on for the Dark Blues by beating Motherwell? Or will the Saints fluff their lines?

