Injury-hit St Johnstone put in ‘tremendous shift’ according to Callum Davidson

Injury-hit St Johnstone secured a point in Edinburgh to lift them up to seventh in the Premiership after putting in a “tremendous shift”, according to their manager.

But proud boss Callum Davidson admitted it could have been even better.

The Perth side took the lead through Ali McCann and then again with a goal from David Wotherspoon.

But those first and second half efforts were twice cancelled out by Hibs’ Paul McGinn – the strike for 2-2 coming with less than 10 minutes remaining.

“It’s a bit of mixed emotions,” said Davidson. “I thought both teams had spells where they controlled it. Defensively both could be better.

“To go 2-1 up and not hold on is disappointing.

“The players put in a tremendous shift. We lost four key players on Saturday and the guys who stepped in did really well.

“After our second goal, we looked comfortable and it’s taken a couple of deflections which is a bit unlucky.

“We had chances, so did Hibs. So it’s one of those games where emotions will be mixed.”

Murray Davidson and Craig Conway missed out as expected but Craig Bryson and Jason Kerr were also absent.

“Jason hurt his back,” said Davidson. “It’s been hurt a wee while, just a bit too sore for him. He’ll be touch and go for Saturday.

“We had four players on the bench and young Alex Ferguson is only 17. Credit to the boys for their efforts.

“Sometimes you need to recognise the quality Hibs have, the size of their squad. They’ve probably got two teams.

“You will always concede chances against them. We’re just disappointed to lose the goals after going ahead.”

Hibs boss Jack Ross said: “When you’re behind twice against a team whose recent form is very, very good, under the circumstances there are some positives.

“But in the main we’re frustrated because we want to win every home game.”