St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr knows he has ‘got to do better’, says Stevie May

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr will know “he’s got to do better” after his costly red card at the weekend, according to team-mate Stevie May.

The Perth centre-back was sent off for flying into a challenge on St Mirren’s Ilkay Durmus on the stroke of half-time, moments after the visitors had gone into a 2-1 lead.

Though Callum Davidson’s men held on to their one-goal advantage deep into the second half, two late goals saw them leave Paisley pointless.

“He’s obviously disappointed,” said May.

“He’s the captain and he knows he’s got to do better than that.

“It’s one of them. I didn’t get a clear look at it but it was a rash challenge.

“I don’t think there will be too many complaints. I think it’s a silly one and it made it harder for us but everyone makes mistakes.”