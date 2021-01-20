PODCAST: St Johnstone selection dilemmas for Betfred Cup semi-final and Micky Mellon can’t get much more out of a Championship Dundee United side

St Johnstone will go into their Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs on the back of a crucial league win against St Mirren.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson assess the tactical battle that will take place at Hampden Park and Callum Davidson’s big selection decisions.

Also, after fielding a starting line-up without any of his summer signings at the weekend, what does this say about Micky Mellon’s Dundee United team and the success of his transfer business so far?

And have Dundee lost their Championship momentum through no fault of their own?

