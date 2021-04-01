St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson voted Premiership manager of the month

Callum Davidson has been voted as Glen’s Scottish Premiership’s Manager of the Month for March.

The St Johnstone boss started the month spectacularly by guiding the Perth side to Betfred Cup glory.

There were then two wins (against Hibs and Ross County) and a draw (at Hamilton) which secured top six football at McDiarmid Park.

💙 | We are delighted to announce that Callum Davidson has been voted as the @spfl Manager of the Month for March, presented by @GlensVodkaLL 🏆 ✅ League Cup

✅ Top 6

✅ Manager of the Month ➡️ https://t.co/RDHOLBwVJ9#SJFC pic.twitter.com/fSR5Z9FXBy — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 1, 2021

Davidson told the Saints official website: “I’m very proud to win this award.

“This is my first season as a manager and recognition is always gratefully received.

“But it is a team effort so credit to my backroom staff and the players for their hard work and endeavour all season. There is also a great spirit throughout McDiarmid Park.

“We all work together, and that includes our supporters even though they can’t get into the stadium just now. But I know they are with us.

“I’ve been in coaching for seven or eight years and worked under some very good managers in Tommy Wright, Gordon Strachan and Gary Rowett.

“Every day is an education and I have always had that desire to learn something to try and improve myself.

“Working with such quality allowed me to make the step into management and that’s why I was delighted when the Chairman and the Board gave me the opportunity to come here last summer.

“St Johnstone Football Club has been a big part of my life and I try to give my best every day.

“Things are going well just now but we know never to take anything for granted.

“Our aim is to keep pushing on. We have plenty still to play for in this campaign and we want to keep reaching the high standards we try to set every week.”