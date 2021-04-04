Scottish Cup draw: St Johnstone likely to meet Rangers or Celtic if they reach the quarter-final and Dundee United could be away to Aberdeen

If St Johnstone are going to make it a cup double, they will have to do it the hard way.

The Betfred Cup winners, who knocked Dundee out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday, have been paired with Clyde at McDiarmid Park in the last 16.

If, as expected, they come through that tie they will face a trip to either Rangers (should they see off Cove Rangers) or Celtic.

And the last-eight clash would be in Glasgow.

Dundee United won’t have far to travel for their next game – away at Forfar. Win that and they will have a trip to either Aberdeen or Livingston for a place in the semi-finals.

Montrose have got a big task to reach the quarters. Stewart Petrie’s side will be away at Kilmarnock.

If they produce a shock in Ayrshire their reward will be hosting either St Mirren or Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Last 16 draw: Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibernian; Motherwell v Greenock Morton; St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; St Johnstone v Clyde; Rangers or Cove Rangers v Celtic; Aberdeen v Livingston; Forfar Athletic v Dundee United; Kilmarnock v Montrose.

Ties to be played over the weekend of April 17.

Quarter-final draw: Rangers/Cove Rangers/Celtic v St Johnstone/Clyde; Kilmarnock/Montrose v St Mirren/Inverness Caledonian Thistle; Aberdeen/Livingston v Forfar Athletic/Dundee United; Stranraer/Queen of the South/Hibernian v Motherwell/Greenock Morton.

Ties to be played over the weekend of April 24.