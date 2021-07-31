Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Ali McCann missed penalty means St Johnstone have to settle for 0-0 draw against Ross County

By Eric Nicolson
July 31 2021, 5.04pm Updated: July 31 2021, 5.20pm
Ali McCann after missing his penalty.
Ali McCann after missing his penalty.

St Johnstone had to settle for an opening day point in Dingwall when it really should have been all three.

Callum Davidson’s men looked rusty in the opening stages but by the end they were in total control and had missed a penalty and struck the woodwork.

Ali McCann was the player who failed to convert from the spot.

Saints star man, so clinical in the Scottish Cup quarter-final shoot-out at Ibrox, lofted his effort over the bar this time.

Ali McCann’s penalty.

There was only one real chance at either end in a first half that certainly won’t live long in the memory.

And it fell to ex-Saint Ross Callachan on 36 minutes.

The midfielder dragged his shot just wide on the angle, with Dominic Samuel narrowly failing to turn it into a goal-making cross at the back post.

It wasn’t until the last minute of the 45 that Saints got behind the County defence but when Michael O’Halloran ended up shooting so far wide the ball flew out for a throw.

Much better after the break

The Perth side raised the tempo after the interval and there was something approaching a bit of attacking fluency as well.

Just after the hour mark O’Halloran showed strength and determination to ride a crude challenge at the corner of the box.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t pick Callum Hendry out with his cross into the danger area.

The best spell of the game for Saints should have been rewarded with an opening goal when Reece Devine was tripped in the box by Coll Donaldson and referee Colin Steven awarded a penalty.

Referee Colin Steven points to the penalty spot.

McCann’s spot-kick, though, was a poor one. The Northern Ireland international leaned back and sent his shot way over the bar.

With six minutes left substitute Liam Craig hit the outside of the bar from a very narrow angle after a Stevie May shot found its way to him and that proved to be the last chance of the game.

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier