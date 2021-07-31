Ali McCann missed penalty means St Johnstone have to settle for 0-0 draw against Ross County

St Johnstone had to settle for an opening day point in Dingwall when it really should have been all three.

Callum Davidson’s men looked rusty in the opening stages but by the end they were in total control and had missed a penalty and struck the woodwork.

Ali McCann was the player who failed to convert from the spot.

Saints star man, so clinical in the Scottish Cup quarter-final shoot-out at Ibrox, lofted his effort over the bar this time.

There was only one real chance at either end in a first half that certainly won’t live long in the memory.

And it fell to ex-Saint Ross Callachan on 36 minutes.

The midfielder dragged his shot just wide on the angle, with Dominic Samuel narrowly failing to turn it into a goal-making cross at the back post.

It wasn’t until the last minute of the 45 that Saints got behind the County defence but when Michael O’Halloran ended up shooting so far wide the ball flew out for a throw.

Much better after the break

The Perth side raised the tempo after the interval and there was something approaching a bit of attacking fluency as well.

Just after the hour mark O’Halloran showed strength and determination to ride a crude challenge at the corner of the box.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t pick Callum Hendry out with his cross into the danger area.

The best spell of the game for Saints should have been rewarded with an opening goal when Reece Devine was tripped in the box by Coll Donaldson and referee Colin Steven awarded a penalty.

McCann’s spot-kick, though, was a poor one. The Northern Ireland international leaned back and sent his shot way over the bar.

With six minutes left substitute Liam Craig hit the outside of the bar from a very narrow angle after a Stevie May shot found its way to him and that proved to be the last chance of the game.

