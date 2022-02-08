New partnership to bring green job opportunities to Angus development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

New partnership to bring green job opportunities to Angus development

By Maria Gran
February 8 2022, 2.06pm Updated: February 9 2022, 4.49pm
Principal of Dundee and Angus College Simon Hewitt and chair of Crown Estate Scotland Amanda Bryan.
Principal of Dundee and Angus College Simon Hewitt and chair of Crown Estate Scotland Amanda Bryan.

A new partnership will boost training for science, technology, engineering and maths jobs in Angus.

The partnership between Dundee and Angus College and Crown Estate Scotland aims to encourage people to consider STEM opportunities at clean growth enterprise hub, Zero Four in Montrose.

Zero Four is a former airfield on the outskirts of Montrose which has been identified for  a multi-million-pound development.

It is now under the management of Crown Estate Scotland.

Both parties will focus on promoting and accelerating the development of the skills required to support the green energy sector.

They will also highlight suitable training and career prospects in other clean STEM enterprises.

Zero Four ‘will bring investment and jobs’

Zero Four aims to become a national hub to support the development of clean enterprise, particularly in the marine-based and green economies, including offshore wind.

Providing offices, industrial space and start-up units, it will attract organisations offering services and technology to advance green economic growth in Angus.

A graphic impression of the proposed Zero Four site.
A graphic impression of the proposed Zero Four site.

Construction work at Zero Four is due to begin this year.

A schedule of community engagement events with more information about plans and future opportunities is planned for spring 2022.

Chair of Crown Estate Scotland Amanda Bryan said: “Zero Four’s development comes at a time when the world, and indeed the world of work, is rapidly changing.

“The career prospects for young people in Scotland are very different to the ones their parents faced.

“Likewise, the energy transition is driving the need for engineers and technical workers in oil and gas to consider shifting to jobs in offshore renewable energy and the blue economy.

“Zero Four will bring significant investment and job opportunities to the region, furthering Angus’s position as a renewable energy hub.

“Working with Dundee and Angus College underlines our commitment to ensuring local communities benefit from new and emerging opportunities.”

College partnership at Zero Four

Under the memorandum of understanding, tenants at Zero Four will be encouraged to promote training and employment opportunities to students at Dundee and Angus College.

Tenants will also be encouraged to provide placements, work experience and internships.

Chairwoman of Crown Estate Scotland Amanda Bryan with principal of Dundee and Angus College Simon Hewitt.

The partnership will also aim to establish new entrant programmes for local school leavers, support companies to upskill their workforces and help workers transition into greener jobs.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt said: “The partnership will enable us to build an important platform for the region.

He said it will ensure the college is providing the skills and opportunities needed to guarantee that our region is well-prepared to deliver the transition to net zero.

Mr Hewitt added: “We look forward to exploring the prospects ahead, driving real change and making an even greater contribution to the region.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]