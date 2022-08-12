Fife cafe to close after nine years due to recruitment struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife cafe to close after nine years due to recruitment struggles

By Rob McLaren
August 12 2022, 5.12pm Updated: August 12 2022, 5.51pm
Fife cafe McTaggart's is to close - owners Lis and John with son Joe.
Fife cafe McTaggart's is to close - owners Lis and John with son Joe.

A village cafe in Fife will close after almost a decade after struggling to recruit staff.

Opening a café was a long held dream for Lis McTaggart. Along with her husband John, she opened McTaggart’s in Aberdour in 2013.

The business is popular with locals who have continued to support the High Street café during the pandemic and this year’s cost of living crisis.

However, difficulties finding chefs mean the owners are calling it a day.

The café will close at end of service on August 28. Three staff will be made redundant.

Owner on decision to close Fife cafe

John said: “We went down to opening five days a week as we haven’t had enough staff on the food side.

“We’ve had the same team for the best part of nine years but had a couple of people leave this year. It’s been very difficult to replace them.

“It’s led to more pressure on the remaining staff to keep our high levels of service.

Archive pic of staff at McTaggart’s in Aberdour High Street. The Fife cafe is to close this month.

“The students we have had during the summer have been great, but they will soon be returning to their studies.

“We have been very reluctant to close but we just can’t continue.”

He described chefs as the hardest job to fill in hospitality.

John said the café is unable to compete with wages offered elsewhere, describing the tight labour market as an “indirect consequence of Covid”.

The family own the premises and are open to offers for another business coming into the space.

The couple’s son Joe also works in the Aberdour café.

John said: “It was a dream of my wife’s to run a food establishment. It’s affecting her more than me.

Some of the food on offer at McTaggart’s cafe in Fife.

“We have great customers, there’s great community spirit. People are happy, staff are happy there’s a great buzz about the place.

“I hope someone else can come in so they can enjoy the great times we’ve had.”

Social media message to customers

The business informed its customers on Friday afternoon via social media.

The post said: “This has not been a decision easily reached, but the ongoing impact of Covid coupled with our ‘age and stage’ in life has speeded up the process for us.

“Following extended consultations with our staff, we are all of the opinion that this is the only resolution under the current staffing circumstances.

“We and the café team thank you all for your company and, in many cases, friendship these last nine years.”

The McTaggart’s Facebook message to customers in full.
