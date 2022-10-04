Murrayshall: Latest phase of £30 million revamp of Perthshire hotel completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murrayshall: Latest phase of £30 million revamp of Perthshire hotel completed

By Gavin Harper
October 4 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 4 2022, 9.08am
Murrayshall Hotel.
Murrayshall Hotel.

The latest phase of a major refurbishment to a Perthshire hotel has been unveiled.

Murrayshall Country Estate has invested £1 million in refurbishing 14 of its junior and deluxe suites.

It is part of a £30m redevelopment of the hotel, which remains open.

The ambitious project also includes plans to develop a spa, glamping pods and outdoor pursuits at the hotel, which was acquired by Stellar Asset Management in 2016.

Initial plans for these were withdrawn earlier this year “following a review of the proposals and feedback from stakeholders”.

The lounge area of one of the newly-renovated suites at Murrayshall.
The lounge area of one of the newly-renovated suites at Murrayshall.

It would have doubled the size of the 40-bedroom venue and brought 250 jobs, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

A new planning application is expected to be submitted soon.

Ambitious plans for Murrayshall Hotel

In the latest project, the suites and en suite bathrooms have been upgraded, some with rolltop baths and large walk-in showers.

It means all areas of the hotel have now been refurbished including the creation of a new function bar for events and weddings.

Another suite at Murrayshall Hotel.
A total of 14 suites at Murrayshall Hotel have been revamped in a £1m project.

Murrayshall’s owners want it to become one of Scotland’s leading country hotels and golf resorts.

General manager Gary Silcock said: “We continue our strategic programme of investment, continually improving the quality of the visitor experience for our guests.

“We are on track with our plans to date and will continue to push the boundaries to offer something unrivalled for a luxury boutique hotel in this beautiful area of Scotland.”

As part of the upgrades, a new restaurant opened earlier this year.

Work on golf facilities at Murrayshall

Improvements have also been carried out on the golf courses at Murrayshall.

Meanwhile, in July the hotel was granted permission to build a new 17-bay driving range. It is also creating a teaching academy and pro shop within the estate.

Work on that project is already underway and is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Situated just outside Scone, Murrayshall was built in 1664.

Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and in 1973, the estate was transformed into a luxury hotel.

The land spans over 365 acres, encompassing woodland, part of the River Tay, two 18-hole golf courses and stately gardens.

