Murrayshall: Latest phase of £30 million revamp of Perthshire hotel completed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest phase of a major refurbishment to a Perthshire hotel has been unveiled.

Murrayshall Country Estate has invested £1 million in refurbishing 14 of its junior and deluxe suites.

It is part of a £30m redevelopment of the hotel, which remains open.

The ambitious project also includes plans to develop a spa, glamping pods and outdoor pursuits at the hotel, which was acquired by Stellar Asset Management in 2016.

Initial plans for these were withdrawn earlier this year “following a review of the proposals and feedback from stakeholders”.

It would have doubled the size of the 40-bedroom venue and brought 250 jobs, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

A new planning application is expected to be submitted soon.

Ambitious plans for Murrayshall Hotel

In the latest project, the suites and en suite bathrooms have been upgraded, some with rolltop baths and large walk-in showers.

It means all areas of the hotel have now been refurbished including the creation of a new function bar for events and weddings.

Murrayshall’s owners want it to become one of Scotland’s leading country hotels and golf resorts.

General manager Gary Silcock said: “We continue our strategic programme of investment, continually improving the quality of the visitor experience for our guests.

“We are on track with our plans to date and will continue to push the boundaries to offer something unrivalled for a luxury boutique hotel in this beautiful area of Scotland.”

As part of the upgrades, a new restaurant opened earlier this year.

Work on golf facilities at Murrayshall

Improvements have also been carried out on the golf courses at Murrayshall.

Meanwhile, in July the hotel was granted permission to build a new 17-bay driving range. It is also creating a teaching academy and pro shop within the estate.

Work on that project is already underway and is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Situated just outside Scone, Murrayshall was built in 1664.

Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and in 1973, the estate was transformed into a luxury hotel.

The land spans over 365 acres, encompassing woodland, part of the River Tay, two 18-hole golf courses and stately gardens.