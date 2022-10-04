Poignant Montrose pilgrimage for US grandson of First World War Angus war horse officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Poignant Montrose pilgrimage for US grandson of First World War Angus war horse officer

By Graham Brown
October 4 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 4 2022, 9.13am
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The US grandson of an Angus army officer whose bond with his First World War mount has become the area’s own war horse tale has made a poignant pilgrimage to the area where the story is rooted.

John Wallace, from Massachusetts, said it was a privilege to see his grandfather Sandy’s military tunic and medals on display at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

The family gifted them to the museum after researchers Michael and Sian Brewis unearthed the remarkable story of Captain Alexander Wallace and his mare, Vic, during the pandemic.

Angus war horse Vic
Captain Alexander Wallace with his distinctive chestnut and white mare, Vic, and another war horse. Image: Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

The items were unveiled in 2021 as part of the museum’s Animals at War display.

At that time Mr Wallace and his wife, Meg, joined the ceremony remotely from their home in the US.

But on Monday the couple saw for themselves the artefacts on show in a hangar at the historic air base.

And they were able to visit the farmland where their decorated forebear’s equine companion saw out the rest of her days.

Mntrose air station war horse
Meg and John Wallace with MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald and Sian Brewis. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Unbreakable connection

The bond between Captain Alexander Wallace MC and Vic is a real-life tale that more than matches Steven Spielberg’s 2011 big-screen production, War Horse.

The Arbroath vet’s son and his chestnut and white steed were inseparable on the fields of France and Flanders.

And Vic was the only one of more than 130 horses from the Royal Field Artillery’s Angus battery that returned from war.

In a remarkable twist of fate, Captain Wallace saw her being unloaded for auction when he was returning to Angus from London.

So he bought the mare and made sure she could spend the rest of her life in the Angus countryside.

Alexander Wallace and Vic
Captain Wallace and Vic. Image: Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

Captain Wallace emigrated to America soon after, but never lost his affection for the animal or Angus.

Lockdown detective work led air station volunteers Sian and Michael across the Atlantic to the Scots officer’s descendants.

It was a story that had lain untold for more than a century.

And it’s taken on a particular poignancy for Sian following the sudden death of her husband just two weeks after it was shared with the world for the first time.

VIP guests

Sian and MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said it was an honour to welcome John and Meg to the centre.

And John, 65, admitted it was a thrill to see the military memorabilia on display.

“It’s beautiful and well worth the trip,” he said.

“When we were first contacted about this I felt good about it.

“At that point we were downsizing and were set to move the items, but the family agreed they should come here.

John and Meg Wallace admire the Montrose display. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
John and Meg Wallace admire the Montrose display. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“It was a wonderful feeling to know I was benefiting my grandfather’s home area.

“He emigrated to America after the war, but throughout his life he was very much in love with Arbroath and Angus.

“I was 19 when he died in 1977 so I have many memories of him.

“Myself and my siblings all knew the story of Vic, it was very emotional to him.”

John revealed the family also still own Vic’s hoof.

Service numbers were stamped on a horse’s hoof and if they died in battle one was removed for records.

The Wallace family believe the horse’s last owners may have maintained that tradition by sending it to America when Vic eventually died.

John added: “We knew my grandfather as Sandy and he lived five minutes from where we grew up.

“We were allowed to take the hoof down off the shelf, look at it – he kept his cufflinks inside – and then it was gently placed back again.

“We all knew how important it was to him.”

New chapter

Sian was also able to share with the US visitors the latest discovery in the story.

“Incredibly, just last week a relative of the family who owned Vic on a farm near Montrose got in touch,” she said.

“They have a handwritten account from Capt. Wallace of his wartime experiences with Vic.

“He gave it to the family who have kept it ever since.

“It reveals Vic survived having pneumonia for two months before she even reached France.

The tunic and medals on display at Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
The tunic and medals on display at Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“This all adds to the incredible story of Vic which we are proud to tell at the air station.

“It has also become a very personal story to me after Michael died so soon after we discovered it.

“It was almost as if the story was asking to be told when we uncovered it, and now even more of it is emerging.

“Michael was so proud of being able to share it with people and this is his legacy to the air station and Angus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
The Original Factory Shop opening new outlet in Arbroath
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Charlie Williamson obituary: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent's school meals expose
A gritter out and about in Douglas.
Will gritters still serve Tayside and Fife this winter amid HGV driver shortage?
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin

Most Read

1
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
John Wallace and wife Meg from Massachusetts at the war horse display of Capt. Alexander Wallace in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Editor's Picks