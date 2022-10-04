Poignant Montrose pilgrimage for US grandson of First World War Angus war horse officer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The US grandson of an Angus army officer whose bond with his First World War mount has become the area’s own war horse tale has made a poignant pilgrimage to the area where the story is rooted.

John Wallace, from Massachusetts, said it was a privilege to see his grandfather Sandy’s military tunic and medals on display at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

The family gifted them to the museum after researchers Michael and Sian Brewis unearthed the remarkable story of Captain Alexander Wallace and his mare, Vic, during the pandemic.

The items were unveiled in 2021 as part of the museum’s Animals at War display.

At that time Mr Wallace and his wife, Meg, joined the ceremony remotely from their home in the US.

But on Monday the couple saw for themselves the artefacts on show in a hangar at the historic air base.

And they were able to visit the farmland where their decorated forebear’s equine companion saw out the rest of her days.

Unbreakable connection

The bond between Captain Alexander Wallace MC and Vic is a real-life tale that more than matches Steven Spielberg’s 2011 big-screen production, War Horse.

The Arbroath vet’s son and his chestnut and white steed were inseparable on the fields of France and Flanders.

And Vic was the only one of more than 130 horses from the Royal Field Artillery’s Angus battery that returned from war.

In a remarkable twist of fate, Captain Wallace saw her being unloaded for auction when he was returning to Angus from London.

So he bought the mare and made sure she could spend the rest of her life in the Angus countryside.

Captain Wallace emigrated to America soon after, but never lost his affection for the animal or Angus.

Lockdown detective work led air station volunteers Sian and Michael across the Atlantic to the Scots officer’s descendants.

It was a story that had lain untold for more than a century.

And it’s taken on a particular poignancy for Sian following the sudden death of her husband just two weeks after it was shared with the world for the first time.

VIP guests

Sian and MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said it was an honour to welcome John and Meg to the centre.

And John, 65, admitted it was a thrill to see the military memorabilia on display.

“It’s beautiful and well worth the trip,” he said.

“When we were first contacted about this I felt good about it.

“At that point we were downsizing and were set to move the items, but the family agreed they should come here.

“It was a wonderful feeling to know I was benefiting my grandfather’s home area.

“He emigrated to America after the war, but throughout his life he was very much in love with Arbroath and Angus.

“I was 19 when he died in 1977 so I have many memories of him.

“Myself and my siblings all knew the story of Vic, it was very emotional to him.”

John revealed the family also still own Vic’s hoof.

Service numbers were stamped on a horse’s hoof and if they died in battle one was removed for records.

The Wallace family believe the horse’s last owners may have maintained that tradition by sending it to America when Vic eventually died.

John added: “We knew my grandfather as Sandy and he lived five minutes from where we grew up.

“We were allowed to take the hoof down off the shelf, look at it – he kept his cufflinks inside – and then it was gently placed back again.

“We all knew how important it was to him.”

New chapter

Sian was also able to share with the US visitors the latest discovery in the story.

“Incredibly, just last week a relative of the family who owned Vic on a farm near Montrose got in touch,” she said.

“They have a handwritten account from Capt. Wallace of his wartime experiences with Vic.

“He gave it to the family who have kept it ever since.

“It reveals Vic survived having pneumonia for two months before she even reached France.

“This all adds to the incredible story of Vic which we are proud to tell at the air station.

“It has also become a very personal story to me after Michael died so soon after we discovered it.

“It was almost as if the story was asking to be told when we uncovered it, and now even more of it is emerging.

“Michael was so proud of being able to share it with people and this is his legacy to the air station and Angus.”