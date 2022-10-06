Respected Dundee legal firm have brand facelift to “reaffirm identity”

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee legal firm with over three decades providing legal services to business and individuals across Tayside has undergone a brand facelift to make their services more accessible and reaffirm their place at the heart of the city.

MML Law, based in the Meadowside Building in Bell Street, is one of Dundee’s longest established and most respected legal firms in the city providing their services for over 30 years.

Previously known as Muir Myles Laverty and MML Legal, the firm was founded by John Muir and Jim Laverty in 1991 who are both still practicing today.

Their re-branding, which includes a new logo, colour scheme and website, comes at a time where building awareness and making their services easily accessible is more important than ever.

Employment Law Specialist and Partner Ryan Russell said:

The firm has a first-class reputation for litigation, but we are much more than that. In developing our message and purpose we wanted to ensure that people were equally aware about our property & conveyancing, our family separation services, our future planning, our criminal law and our debt management advice. MML Law are a leading law firm specialising in multiple areas to service all our clients’ needs here in Dundee.

The firm are aware of the need to evolve as the world and people’s behaviours change. John Muir, Co-founder, and Partner at MML Law, commented:

Times change, things change, people change. We needed a new website that would allow our customers of all our legal services to easily find the information they needed. We needed to affirm our identity, we are here to serve the people of Dundee and beyond, we are all proud Dundonians, and we wanted our identity to truly reflect that.

The rebranding marks the beginning of several exciting projects at MML in 2022 and 2023 and this is just the start.

