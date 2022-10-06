Respected Dundee legal firm have brand facelift to “reaffirm identity”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Respected Dundee legal firm have brand facelift to “reaffirm identity”

October 6 2022, 4.13pm
A Dundee legal firm with over three decades providing legal services to business and individuals across Tayside has undergone a brand facelift to make their services more accessible and reaffirm their place at the heart of the city.

MML Law, based in the Meadowside Building in Bell Street, is one of Dundee’s longest established and most respected legal firms in the city providing their services for over 30 years.

Previously known as Muir Myles Laverty and MML Legal, the firm was founded by John Muir and Jim Laverty in 1991 who are both still practicing today.

Their re-branding, which includes a new logo, colour scheme and website, comes at a time where building awareness and making their services easily accessible is more important than ever.

MML Law's Employment Law Specialist and Partner, Ryan Russell
Partner Ryan Russell highlights MML Law’s specialisation in multiple areas.

Employment Law Specialist and Partner Ryan Russell said:

The firm has a first-class reputation for litigation, but we are much more than that. In developing our message and purpose we wanted to ensure that people were equally aware about our property & conveyancing, our family separation services, our future planning, our criminal law and our debt management advice. MML Law are a leading law firm specialising in multiple areas to service all our clients’ needs here in Dundee.

The firm are aware of the need to evolve as the world and people’s behaviours change. John Muir, Co-founder, and Partner at MML Law, commented:

Times change, things change, people change. We needed a new website that would allow our customers of all our legal services to easily find the information they needed. We needed to affirm our identity, we are here to serve the people of Dundee and beyond, we are all proud Dundonians, and we wanted our identity to truly reflect that.

The rebranding marks the beginning of several exciting projects at MML in 2022 and 2023 and this is just the start.

