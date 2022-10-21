Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing

By Rob McLaren
October 21 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 21 2022, 8.59am
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
What the plans could look like.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

(PA)
Court staff begin nine-day walkout over case management system
Political uncertainty has weighed heavy on markets as the contest for Liz Truss’s replacement commenced (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
FTSE 100 and sterling recover after choppy end to a turbulent week
Britain’s biggest lenders will unveil their latest quarterly financial results next week (Ian West/ PA)
High-street banks will be ‘wary’ of loan defaults as mortgage rates surge
Tesco supermarket has increased the price of the deal to a minimum of £3.40 (Alamy/PA)
Tesco hikes price of meal deal due to rising costs
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing a medium-term fiscal plan (Victoria Jones/PA)
New PM to decide on Hunt’s Halloween budget plan
The value of the pound dropped back against the dollar on Friday morning (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound falls amid political uncertainty and weak economic data
Deliveroo reduced its sales growth guidance as orders dropped (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)
Deliveroo reduces sales growth targets as customers cut back orders
What the plans could look like.
Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval
Barclays has been hit with a £50 million fine from the UK’s financial watchdog (Tim Goode/PA)
Barclays faces £50m fine for ‘reckless’ failures over Qatari funding
The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month

Most Read

1
What the plans could look like.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
What the plans could look like.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
What the plans could look like.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
4
What the plans could look like.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
5
What the plans could look like.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
6
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
7
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
8
What the plans could look like.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
9
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
What the plans could look like.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
What the plans could look like.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
What the plans could look like.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
What the plans could look like.
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
What the plans could look like.
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
What the plans could look like.
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
What the plans could look like.
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented