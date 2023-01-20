Plans to develop Perth city centre building sold in £1m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans to develop Perth city centre building sold in £1m deal

By Rob McLaren
January 20 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 20 2023, 11.24am
The building in York Place, Perth sold for more than £1m. Image: Verimac
The building in York Place, Perth sold for more than £1m. Image: Verimac

A developer who bought a Perth city centre building for more than £1 million intends to transform offices into flats.

The two-storey building on the corner of York Place and Caledonian Road has been purchased by Verimac.

Once home to an Iceland store, two large ground floor retail units are occupied by Lloyds Pharmacy and Co-op Funeralcare Perth.

Above this are serviced offices, which Verimac intend to develop into two-bedroom flats for rent.

It comes after another seven-figure investment by Verimac into the long-time vacant Clydesdale Bank headquarters in South Methven Street.

This is now home to Dental Care Perth, Salmoni’s Opticians and Scotland’s first SureSmile Studio. A dentistry skills centre will open shortly.

Confidence in Perth city centre

Verimac director Brian Blair says the latest buy shows the company’s confidence in Perth city centre.

He said: “Many developers seem to be shying away from city centre developments in the current economic climate.

The British Linen Bank building in South Methven Street in Perth.
The British Linen Bank building in South Methven Street in Perth was recently transformed by Verimac in another £1m investment.

“However, the success of the former bank project shows that the right property in the right location will continue to attract quality tenants.”

“That development has attracted four high quality businesses which have either relocated or are new to Perth.

“If the right development opportunity comes along, I believe city centre locations continue to be an attractive investment, whether it is in Perth or further afield.”

Plans to develop building

The 15,000 square foot York Place building was placed on the market last year by a London property investment company.

For Mr Blair it is the perfect combination of two secure long-term tenants providing cashflow with a development opportunity.

The property, which neighbours the AK Bell Library, also includes a third unit which is currently vacant.

“These are two long-term, blue-chip tenants and that was part of the attraction,” said Mr Blair.

“They won’t be impacted by the change in ownership.

“Currently we are in negotiations with a local business keen to move into the only vacant ground floor unit.

“The upper floor is laid out for 10 serviced offices.

“In the near future we will be applying for change of use consent to create five, high-end, two-bedroom apartments for the letting market.”

The building was marketed for sale by chartered surveyors and property consultants Graham and Sibbald.

