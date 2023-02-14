Love brought Kinross couple together – now their business has a Valentine’s Day boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Love brought Kinross couple together – now their business has a Valentine’s Day boost

By Gavin Harper
February 14 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 14 2023, 8.53am
Ivy and Twine was created by husband and wife Georgina and Gordon Robertson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ivy and Twine was created by husband and wife Georgina and Gordon Robertson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Kinross couple have their sights set on growing their candle-making into a household name across the UK.

Gordon and Georgina Robertson run Ivy & Twine.

The business was born when the couple were organising their own wedding in 2019 and had gone over budget.

That meant an end to Georgina’s idea of having bespoke candles as favours for guests

That was, until she stepped in to make them herself.

And they were such a success, the couple threw themselves into candle making as a business.

Gordon said: “It’s going really well. We’ve got about 150 stockists and we’re starting to get in with some big retailers. It’s going from strength-to-strength.”

He said the business has managed to avoid huge disruption as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“The price point of the product is such that we seem to be right in the sweet spot.

“We’ve worked really hard to work with our suppliers to ensure we’ve not had a price increase. We haven’t put prices up since we launched four years ago.

“I think we’re one of the few home fragrance companies that can say that.”

Valentine’s Day business boost

He hopes the business will be boosted further by Valentine’s Day, and also Mother’s Day on March 19.

“We’ll be busy,” Gordon said.

“We’re running a special rhubarb and plum fragrance but it’ll have a ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ label on it, so it’s more targeted for that event.

“We have done that the past couple of years and we’ve had a great response from that.”

Kinross candle company Ivy & Twine products. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Previously, Gordon said the business grew exponentially thanks to a TikTok video posted by his wife.

The couple place a strong emphasis on their social media to promote the brand.

Gordon added: “We get a lot of success through social media.
“Our TikTok fan base is global now.

“We also try to benefit all our retailers, so we ran a campaign last year to try and help them.

“It was looking like a pretty questionable period, so we wanted to help support them.”

He hopes Ivy and Twine can crack the American market. But shipping products stateside is costly.

Gordon said: “We’re struggling with international shipping.

“The only solution I can think of to keep the price point where I want it, is to use a third-party logistics company.

Gordon putting the finishing touches to an order. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Sending an order from Britain to America, they’d be paying £25 or more in shipping for a £15 product.

“There’s not really a solution other than going through Amazon, and that’s against what our brand is all about.”

Kinross couple’s candle firm plans to add staff

The couple are still running the business themselves for now, but hope to add a member of staff soon.

Ivy and Twine operates from a 3,000 sq ft warehouse in Glenrothes.

“It’s something we’re going to have to seriously look at over the next month or two.

“We’ve picked up a well-known Scottish agent, and they’ll look after our retail stores here.

“They’ve got about 400 to 500 retailers they can open their books to for Ivy and Twine products.

Georgina Robertson making a fresh batch of candles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We also signed up a Welsh and south west England agent who has about 1,600 on his books.

“That’s potentially 2,000 extra stores that are going to be faced with Ivy and Twine products.

“Everything is looking good right now. We’ll see how these agents go but if they do as well as they think, we’ll need to think about staff.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Ford has announced it will be scrapping 3,800 jobs across Europe, including 1,300 in the UK, over the next three years amid plans to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles (Greg Harding/PA)
Ford to axe 3,800 jobs across Europe in next three years
The UK’s unemployment rate has remained unchanged despite Britain’s economy flatlining, official figures show (James Manning/PA)
Unemployment rate unchanged as students and older people return to work
Soft drink Lilt has been axed from UK shelves after 48 years and will be replaced by a new type of Fanta (Alamy/PA)
Coca-Cola axes Lilt after nearly 50 years and replaces it with new Fanta
Millions of households face further cost-of-living struggles with research suggesting three-quarters of councils will hike tax by 5% from April (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Three in four councils to increase council tax by maximum of 5% from April
An eight-week consultation is being launched on Tuesday, looking at how firms would need to comply with FCA rules (Alamy/PA)
New buy now, pay later regulations ‘set to protect 10 million consumers’
Former CBI president Paul Drechsler (Victoria Jones/PA)
Labour is ‘winning the argument on business’, former CBI chief says
About a quarter of couples argue about money at least once a week, according to Aviva (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living crisis ‘contributing to couples’ arguments about money’
The FTSE 100 finished at its highest close price on record on Monday (John Walton/PA)
FTSE 100 strikes record close price as European markets jump
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Most Read

1
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
2
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
3
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
4
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
5
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
6
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished
7
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
8
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
9
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2
10
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi

More from The Courier

A man had been seen trying doors in the Dorward Road area of Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged with theft in Montrose
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts 'weapon' was joke Christmas present for wife
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
An artist's impression of how the Lochgelly development will look. Image Robertson Homes/Fife Council
24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses to be built in Lochgelly
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are 'up for the fight' — but talk is…
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end - and I'd rather…
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and 'standing…
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone's best, says Callum Davidson
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nature lovers' bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife's first biodiversity village
cononsyth hens sheds
Angus chicken shed opponents urge councillors to shoot down plan for giant facility

Editor's Picks

Most Commented