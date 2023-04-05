Dundee accountants Henderson Loggie appoints new partners

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee-based accountancy firm Henderson Loggie has appointed two new partners to drive growth.

Fiona Doctor and Jacqueline Watson are both non-accounting appointments, an unusual move for an accountancy firm.

Ms Watson has been head of marketing at the firm for 11 years and helped develop the leadership consulting arm of the business.

Ms Doctor has been the firm’s head of people since 2008. She has developed the HL Academy training model to support employees to achieve their full potential.

The staff count at Henderson Loggie has grown by 20% in the last 24 months.

They bring the number of female partners in the 18-strong leadership team at Henderson Loggie to eight.

New partners are role models

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith said the new partners are leadership “role models”.

He said: “Both played a pivotal role in the integration of staff during lockdown and reintegration post-pandemic, a period of really strong performance for our business.

“We are absolutely committed to putting our staff at the forefront of what we do.

“Appointing a marketing partner and a people partner represents another step change from the traditional structure of an accountancy partnership to that of a high performing owner managed business, mirroring our client base.”

Henderson Loggie partners

Ms Watson is also a successful leadership coach.

She said: “Great marketing, like great people management, drives businesses forward and requires specialist skills.

“This appointment recognises the strategic role marketing will play in the future of the firm and demonstrates the progressive and innovative culture at Henderson Loggie.

“It also brings greater diversity in decision making and I am excited for this next chapter in my career.”

Fiona Doctor adds: “Businesses are facing unprecedented people challenges.

“As a firm, we need to continue to be agile and adaptable to meet these challenges.

“People partner is a new role which elevates the importance of our people agenda and puts our staff at the forefront of what we do.

“It also supports our vision of being a first-choice employer across Scotland and our purpose to help each of our staff achieve their potential and be the person they want to be.”

Henderson Loggie is the main sponsor of The Courier Business Awards and this year’s Courier Business Conference.